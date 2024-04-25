Inside Sunderland's stylish new Son of Sander salon
A new salon which specialises in using cruelty-free and environmentally-friendly products has opened it doors in the city centre.
Son of Sander is already cutting a dash after transforming an empty unit in Frederick Street into a stylish salon.
Hairdresser Steven Sanderson, from Herrington, took over the unit, which is most-known for its time as Serendipity, after choosing to open his first salon in his home city.
He previously managed a salon in Durham where he built up a loyal client base but felt passionate about opening his own salon to bring something different to Sunderland city centre.
“I loved managing a salon, but I decided to move back to Sunderland because it’s home,” he said. “I knew relocating and opening my own salon would be a gamble but I felt it was time for a change. I looked at a few units, but this one really spoke to me. It’s not too small and it’s big enough for me to grow into over a number of rooms.
“I love the area too. There’s so much happening in Sunderland at the minute and that’s one of the main reasons that pushed me, I really want to be a part of that.”
Speaking about the name, he said: “I didn’t want it to be something generic. I’m my dad’s only son and I know I don’t want to have kids so this is my way of passing on his name.”
Son of Sander opened its doors on April 9, with Steven’s existing client base attending as well as new clients.
“I love meeting new people, it’s one of the reasons I became a hairdresser,” said Steven, who is a colour specialist. “People love the new salon. I’ve gone for a minimalist look and it’s a calming space.
“I specialise in a one to one service, and it’s a great space for people who are anxious about having their hair cut.”
Sustainability is also a key aim of the business with Steven using cruelty-free, vegan and environmentally-friendly products.
“Coming into a salon and doing something as little as having your done can actually help the environment by using the right products,” said the businessman.
