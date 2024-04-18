Inside Sunderland's new Yard Nine coffee shop, selling pink slices, 'school cake' and more
and live on Freeview channel 276
There’s pink slices, school cake, savouries and more on the menu at Sunderland’s new coffee shop.
Yard Nine opens officially this weekend at the Beacon of Light in Monkwearmouth.
Previously, Fausto had a coffee shop within the multi-purpose venue, but Foundation of Light, the charitable arm of SAFC, who are based at the beacon, have taken it in house with proceeds going towards the charity’s work.
There was once 76 yards which lined the banks of the Wear and Yard Nine is named after the ninth yard, which stood next to the land where the Beacon of Light now stands.
There’s a new look at the site which is on the ground floor of the venue, with old pictures of Sunderland industry, faux foliage walls and a counter with industrial-style rustic shelving.
Kate Smith, head of marketing and communications at Foundation of Light, said: “We really wanted to make some nods to the history of the area in the new cafe, so we have pictures of miners, the shipyards and of course footballers.
“The Beacon of Light first opened in 2018 and we had to close for the pandemic two years later, but since then we have increasing footfall every week.
“We’re hoping everyone will call in for coffee here, not just those using the beacon’s facilities. It’s open for all.”
Around 7,000 people come through the doors of the Beacon of Light each week for a whole range of sporting and community activities, from badminton and netball to soft play and, of course, football.
A wide range of people use the facilities, from toddlers to retired people and the team hope Yard Nine will cater for all, while also attracting people in who may just want a cuppa and cake.
There’s also free WIFI on site for people wanting to use the space for remote working, with free parking available at non-match times.
There’s a range of hot and cold drinks on the menu, with teas starting from £1.80 and coffees from £2.50. Food-wise, there’s a range of cakes and traybakes, as well as sandwiches, toasties and breakfasts, as well as a kids’ menu.
The Beacon is part of the fanzone on match days, and on those days the cafe will be selling nachos, hot dogs and pizzas.
The opening of Yard Nine is part of wider ongoing investment in the Beacon of Light, following the upgrades made to the rooftop pitch over winter.
The cafe is open seven days a week during the day with the Beacon of Light open daily from 8am to 10pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.