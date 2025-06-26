It’s been taking shape in Sheepfolds for some time and Sunderland’s major new Housing Innovation & Construction Skills Academy is now complete.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HICSA will train housebuilders of the future | Submitted

The development, shortened to HICSA, will now will train the next generation of UK builders and engineers right here on Wearside.

After the final finishes were applied, the building will now be handed over to Sunderland College, part of Education Partnership North East, who will complete the fit-out ahead of HICSA’s planned opening for the beginning of the 2025/2026 academic year in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Training the housebuilders of the future

It will open for the next academic year | Submitted

Sunderland City Council and Sunderland College partnered to develop the ground-breaking facility, which will educate, train and upskill local people to create innovative, factory-built new homes.

Backed by Homes England and the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, HICSA will provide the skills pipeline for the constructions industries and its subsectors.

Focusing on providing industry-standard training in modern construction techniques, low-carbon technologies and Skills England priorities, its curriculum will align with the city’s long-term ambitions to lead the way in building the sustainable, eco-friendly and affordable homes of tomorrow.

It will also see students learn more about the innovative solutions which are applied to retrofit the nation’s existing housing stock, as well as how new leading-edge technologies are being incorporated into the construction of new homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's also part of the ongoing regeneration of Sheepfolds | Submitted

Collaborations with Northumbria University, Gentoo, Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, and key industry partners will provide clear and aligned progression routes for learners into further and higher education, apprenticeships and professional qualifications.

The development is the latest project to complete at Riverside Sunderland, an ambitious project to transform 32-heactares of former brownfield land on both the North and South banks of the River Wear in Sunderland city centre.

Once complete, Riverside Sunderland will see new offices, public parks, leisure developments and a world-leading eye hospital rise from the ground. It will also include 1,000 low-carbon homes, some of which will be built with input from students from HICSA.

Inside the new HICSA | Submitted

Cllr Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for business, housing and regeneration, said: “Seeing work finally complete on the Housing Innovation & Construction Skills Academy is a proud moment for everyone involved in the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The people of Sunderland have a rich history of making things and HICSA will further build on this proud heritage, providing our young people with the skills and knowledge required to make the sustainable, eco-friendly homes of tomorrow.

“It will also see hundreds of young people every year study in this transforming part of the city, increasing their dwell time in the city centre and their spend with local businesses. It is yet another exciting milestone in the development of Riverside Sunderland, which is fast becoming recognised as one of the UK’s most ambitious urban regeneration projects.”

Cutting edge facility

It's been hailed as a cutting edge facility | Submitted

Ellen Thinnesen, CEO at Education Partnership North East, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to see the completion of the Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy. This cutting-edge facility will be truly transformational - equipping local people with the skills they need to progress high-quality careers in the construction and housing sectors.

“HICSA will be a hub of collaboration, bringing together partners from across the region to tackle the challenges of to drive innovation, sustainability, and long-term growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re now looking forward to the building being formally handed over to Sunderland College and completing the internal fit-out ahead of welcoming our first students this September.”

North East-headquartered business BRIMS Construction built HICSA and director Jason Wood said it was an honour for the company to work on such an important project for the sector.

He said: “We are delighted to complete such a significant building for the City Council and Sunderland College, we hope that studying at HICSA can inspire the next generation of construction workers into our industry. A big thanks to all involved with the project, everyone can be very proud of what has been achieved.”

HICSA is one of several projects that will form Riverside Sunderland, including the already completed City Hall and The Beam, as well as Keel Crossing, a new footbridge across the River Wear; the Maker & Faber office buildings; over 1,000 new homes; a state-of-the-art Eye Hospital; Culture House, a multi-purpose cultural venue; and the National Esports Performance Campus.