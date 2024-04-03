Inside Seaham's new Studio B Interiors store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seaham has a stylish addition to its retail scene as Studio B opens its new interiors shop.

Businesswoman Sara Stafford at her new interiors shop

Just over six months since Studio B opened its clothes store in Spectrum Business Park, the successful retailer has taken on the large neighbouring unit to create Studio B Interiors.

Queues formed for opening day on Good Friday with shoppers eager to check out its range of candles and accessories, cushions, rugs, lighting, sofas, beds and more.

The new shop is based at Spectrum Business Park

One customer liked one of the displays so much, she bought the entire set up.

Founded in Sunderland in 2015 by businesswoman Sara Stafford, Studio B has built up a loyal following over the years thanks to its ethos of ‘fashion for everyone’ and has an e-commerce operation with a million pound turnover.

While the online operation sells to people across the world as far afield as America and Australia, the Studio B stores are a chance for people to check out the products in person.

As well as accessories, there’s large items such as beds and sofas to browse

The Studio B team, which includes Sara’s husband former SAFC player and Wales International John Cornforth, moved from their former headquarters and warehouse in Sheepfolds Industrial Estate, Sunderland, after the site was earmarked for development as part of the ongoing Riverside regeneration works, and Sara says they’ve been welcomed by Seaham.

“We’ve been welcomed with open arms by Seaham,” said Sara. “People questioned why we’d move our headquarters from Sunderland, but this is such a great location with lots of parking. They say it’s about time Seaham had something like this.

Large-scale rugs at the new store

“It’s really easy for people to get to and we find that, as well as customers from Sunderland, we get a lot of customers from the other side of Seaham, from places like Darlington.”

Designed by Sara’s son Sam, the new store has created five new jobs and it will soon open its own in-store cafe, selling coffees, croissants, cakes and healthy sandwiches, with dog treats for walkers out enjoying the nearby Nose’s Point coastal path.

It takes the number of Studio B employees to more than 25, with around a dozen additional reps who operate around the country.

The shop sells a wide range of decorative cushions

As well as the two stores in Spectrum Business Park, Studio B has an outlet store next to Sainsbury’s in Silksworth.

The new store neighbours the Studio B fashion shop in Spectrum Business Park, Seaham

Speaking about why they branched into interiors, as well as fashion, Sara said: “We got into interiors after I was trying to dress the shop, I couldn’t find anywhere with nice rugs or tables to do the kind of displays I wanted to do,” said Sara.

“We started to sell bits and pieces of interiors in the fashion shop and people loved it, it really took off. Like our fashion, we try to do something a little bit different to everyone else.”