Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With its own hobbit hut and rooftop terrace, one of Seaham’s quirkiest venues is getting ready to open under new ownership.

The garden room bar and function room side of the former Ranch site in Stockton Road has been taken over with new owners who are reopening it as The Barn at The Mill.

The Barn at The Mill opens this week | Sunderland Echo

We Are Sunderland - A weekly round-up of lifestyle highlights. From eating out to what’s on - celebrating the city’s best bits! Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’ve spruced up the site and replaced the lines and pumps, installed Sky Sports and created a new food and drink menu for the venue, which will operate as a bar as well as a function room. The historic pub site, meanwhile, is separate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as a stand alone bar and function room, which is free to hire, the site has a rooftop terrace and a hobbit hut, complete with fire pit, which will act as a VIP area.

It opens from Wednesday July 3, and will be open Wednesdays to Sundays as a bar thereafter.

The site has its own Hobbit hut | Sunderland Echo

Manager Nicola Porter said: “The owners had been looking for somewhere which could be a wedding party venue and when this site became available again, they jumped at the chance.

“It’s a great site with the only rooftop terrace in Seaham and the town is crying out for a venue like this. They kept The Mill as part of the name as it’s so well-known in the area as that, but this is a new chapter for the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Garden Room is available for private hire | Sunderland Echo

“We hope that people will give it a chance as we know once they come in they’ll come back. We’ve added all premium spirits, wines and cocktails but kept the price down. All the pints are under £5, with the most expensive being Guinness at £4.90.”

Rooftop terrace at The Barn at The Mill | Sunderland Echo

Other drinks offers include buckets of options such as Desperados and Smirnoff Ice at five for £15, bottomless brunch with a charcuterie board at £34.95 per person, with a £10 off per person offer quoting “intheknow” or bottomless brunch in the hobbit hut at £40 per person, with a minimum of eight people.

The owners have teamed up with Texture Luxe events, who are also behind The Fox & Tree and Stapylton Steakhouse, for the charcuterie boards.

Charcuterie boards by Texture Luxe events | submitted

There’s also a whole host of events planned for the site including a monthly Northern Soul night and comedy club, quiz night on Wednesdays, rooftop bbq’s, dart and pool teams, live music and a Disability Disco on Mondays for young adults with learning difficulties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the function room is free to hire for up to 70 people or you can hire the whole site.