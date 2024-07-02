Inside Seaham's new Barn at the Mill venue, complete with rooftop terrace and Hobbit hut
The garden room bar and function room side of the former Ranch site in Stockton Road has been taken over with new owners who are reopening it as The Barn at The Mill.
They’ve spruced up the site and replaced the lines and pumps, installed Sky Sports and created a new food and drink menu for the venue, which will operate as a bar as well as a function room. The historic pub site, meanwhile, is separate.
As well as a stand alone bar and function room, which is free to hire, the site has a rooftop terrace and a hobbit hut, complete with fire pit, which will act as a VIP area.
It opens from Wednesday July 3, and will be open Wednesdays to Sundays as a bar thereafter.
Manager Nicola Porter said: “The owners had been looking for somewhere which could be a wedding party venue and when this site became available again, they jumped at the chance.
“It’s a great site with the only rooftop terrace in Seaham and the town is crying out for a venue like this. They kept The Mill as part of the name as it’s so well-known in the area as that, but this is a new chapter for the site.
“We hope that people will give it a chance as we know once they come in they’ll come back. We’ve added all premium spirits, wines and cocktails but kept the price down. All the pints are under £5, with the most expensive being Guinness at £4.90.”
Other drinks offers include buckets of options such as Desperados and Smirnoff Ice at five for £15, bottomless brunch with a charcuterie board at £34.95 per person, with a £10 off per person offer quoting “intheknow” or bottomless brunch in the hobbit hut at £40 per person, with a minimum of eight people.
The owners have teamed up with Texture Luxe events, who are also behind The Fox & Tree and Stapylton Steakhouse, for the charcuterie boards.
There’s also a whole host of events planned for the site including a monthly Northern Soul night and comedy club, quiz night on Wednesdays, rooftop bbq’s, dart and pool teams, live music and a Disability Disco on Mondays for young adults with learning difficulties.
Meanwhile, the function room is free to hire for up to 70 people or you can hire the whole site.
Ahead of the England vs Switzerland game on July 6, it will open from 12pm with on site catering and live DJs.
