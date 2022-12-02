MB Barbers is the latest new business to open in Sunniside after setting up shop in Frederick Street.

Barber Mark Burnham-Johnson has opened his business after giving a former charity shop a stylish makeover.

It’s part of a transformation of the wider building, which has been taken over by Mark’s husband who’s moved his Dance Events Management business, which runs The UK Street Dance Challenge, into the building.

MB Barbers has opened in Frederick Street, Sunderland city centre

MB Barbers is Mark’s first business of his own after he previously worked at the popular Denby’s in Chester Road – and he says he’s received a warm welcome.

"I already had a client base from my previous work and I’ve been busy already. The feedback so far has been great, they really like the new setting,” he said.

"I’ve been flyering in the street the past and the other businesses have been really supportive. There’s a great stretch of independents along here,” he said.

There’s been a wave of new barbers opening in the city in recent years.

MB Barbers owner Marc Burnham-Johnson opens up Frederick Street, Sunderland.

Mark said: “Some men get their hair cut once a week and I think male grooming has really come into its own.”

Prices at MB Barbers include £13 for a 1-4 back and sides with cut, £15 for a skin fade and £12 for kids, but throughout the month of December Mark has shaved the prices in half and is running a 50percent discount.

There’s been a flurry of activity in the Sunniside area recently, with new businesses including craft ale bar and venue Diego’s Joint and The Rainbow Hub opening their doors.

Moving forward, it was recently announced that Sunniside Live would be returning to Sunniside Gardens as SunLun Calling in July next year with three days of live music, including a day of Sunderland music featuring The Futureheads and Tom A.Smith and a day of DJs including a set by Craig Charles.

The coming months will also see works begin on the old derelict Norfolk Hotel, which closed as a hostel in 2019.

Around £500,000 is being invested into bringing the Victorian building, where SAFC was formed at a meeting in 1879, as artist studios, space for creative businesses and a cafe.

