Inside hidden Washington gem Pizza Grande that's got food fans queuing up

The pizzeria is offering a slice of Italy in the heart of historic Washington village.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:55 BST- 2 min read
Pizza Grande at The Green, WashingtonPizza Grande at The Green, Washington
What started as a pop-up pizzeria has grown into a permanent hotspot after getting pizza fans flocking.

Walk past The Green tearooms in Washington Village and you may be forgiven for missing its pizza neighbour.

Head down the alley to the right of The Green to find Pizza GrandeHead down the alley to the right of The Green to find Pizza Grande
Tucked down the stone alley to the right lies The Space, a quirky stand alone unit with its own bar and wood-fired pizza oven.

Family-run Pizza Grande began using The Space as a pop-up to sling its authentic Neapolitan pizzas.

And it's proved so popular, selling 150 pizzas a night at peak times, with queues out the door, that's it's grown into a regular four-night offering.

Husband and wife Alessandro Giani Contini and Kirsty Giani Contini with daughter Amelia Davies. Husband and wife Alessandro Giani Contini and Kirsty Giani Contini with daughter Amelia Davies.
Pizza chef Alessandro Contini, from Siena, in Tuscany, has been perfecting his pizzas for the past 15 years and even has certification from his home country to qualify him for teaching pizza making.

He's joined by wife Kirsty and daughter Amelia front of house, who serve up freshly-made hand-stretched pizzas on Wednesdays to Saturdays, from 5pm to 10pm at The Space.

The Space at The Green is a real hidden gemThe Space at The Green is a real hidden gem
There's 16 varieties of 12in pizzas on the menu, ranging from classic Margherita priced £9 to white pizzas (minus the tomato base) including the Mortadella topped with pistachio pesto base, Fior di Latte mozzarella, mortadella and Italian burrata for £13.50, with vegan cheese and gluten-free bases also available.

Pizza Grande also serves traditional Italian white pizzasPizza Grande also serves traditional Italian white pizzas
Alessandro says the key to perfecting pizza is the base and the best ingredients, such as using San Marzano tomatos and the best flour.

Alessandro used to run the Divino pizzeria in Burdon Road, Sunderland city centre, back in 2017 and then went on to operate the Pizza Grande pizza van with Kirsty for events.

Kirsty says it's great having a regular home in her home town of Washington.

Speaking about how the collaboration with The Space, which is owned by The Green, came about, she said: "The owners already had a pizza oven in the site and were looking for a pizza business to come on board.

"We came to have a look and it was perfect. The pop-ups proved a big success and now we've signed up for four nights a week.

"Everyone says it's a real hidden gem and it really is a beautiful spot with a great atmosphere. Washington Village is like a little community of businesses and everyone has been so supportive."

There's 16 varieties of 12in pizzas on the menuThere's 16 varieties of 12in pizzas on the menu
The Space houses around 40 inside, with more tables available outside in warmer months.

The menu also includes a range of garlic pizza breads, salads and drinks including Camden Hells and Camden Pale Ale on draught, Prosecco, Aperol Spritz and Limoncello Spritz.

You can also bring your own bottle with no corkage fee.

:: Pizza Grande at The Space, Washington Village, is open Wednesday to Saturday evenings, from 5pm to 10pm. Walks in are accommodated when space allows or you can book. You can also order for collections.

To book a table or collection, text via whatsapp on 0772 831 7747.

