Industrial estate in Washington taken over as part of major acquisition drive

A large-scale industrial estate in Washington has been taken over as part of a national landed estates business’ major acquisition drive.

Chris Hodson, Bradford Estates Property Director | Submitted

Bradford Estates has increased the number of industrial estates in its property portfolio by 50 per cent after purchasing four new multi-let industrial estates totalling 150,000 sq ft.

The largest acquisition is 76,000 sq ft of property at Wear Industrial Estate in Washington, which includes 12 buildings, fully let to business occupants ranging from international recognised businesses to local small to medium sized enterprises.

Also in the North East, Bradford Estates has purchased two units totalling 30,000 sq ft at an estate on Kilburn Drive in Peterlee, County Durham, which is single let to a timber products manufacturer.

Alexander Newport, Managing Director of Bradford Estates, said: “We are delighted to have completed this significant expansion of our Bradford Industrial portfolio, which represents a major milestone in our growth strategy.

“These acquisitions perfectly align with our approach of targeting properties which can be enhanced over time within strong local economies.

“Each of these new sites offers exciting asset management opportunities and an excellent spread of occupiers from diverse business sectors.

“As a historic land and property steward with our heritage going back nearly 1000 years, we are committed to applying our responsive management approach to generate positive improvements in these assets, optimising current performance and ensuring future resilience.”