Running from July 22 until September 2, the beach, which hosts a colourful programme of activities, is set to welcome scores of families this summer.

And at the end of the season one North East group will be able to take the giant sandpit home for free.

North East schools, community groups or organisations who might want a sandpit will be able to have this year’s in September.

The Beach is returning to the Bridges

Centre Director, Karen Eve, wants the beach to go to a good home at the end of the summer season, which will also help the environment at the same time.

“The beach is one of our really popular events but every year we have 20 tonnes of sand which we have to dispose of,” she said.

“It ends up going to landfill and we are sure that there is a group or organisation out there that must be able to make us of it.

“If there is we would like to hear from them and they can have the sand when the beach ends, which is at the start of September.”

Although there is no cost for the sand, whoever agrees to take it will need to make their own arrangements to have it transported from the Bridges.

Anyone interested should contact 0191 515 8581 or email [email protected] . The sand will be available from 3 September for removal.