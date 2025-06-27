Improve efficiency means cutting costs - the words of Echo reader Maureen Mulvaney who was reacting to today’s (June 27) news that Nissan Sunderland is looking to shed around 250 of its workforce.

The company confirmed to the Echo that it is looking for around 250 people to accept a pay-out as part of a voluntary recap scheme, to make the manufacturing plant’s workforce “more efficient” and enabling the employees to retrain for a new career.

Nissan Sunderland has confirmed it's looking to shed around 250 jobs.

The move is part of a global strategy for the company to reduce its workforce by around 19,000 employees.

Whilst the leavers scheme is only aimed at specific jobs - some office staff, team leaders and supervisors - the announcement has still inevitably caused some concern amongst readers who reacted to the story on social media.

Adding to her original statement, Maureen Mulvaney added: “Will this mean those left having to do more work for less money?”

Neil Bruce said: “It's to cut costs ie supervisors team leaders high earners, and yes they are recruiting for manufacturing staff.”

Billy Marrs added: “Nissan worldwide are shedding multi thousands of jobs, and many of those may not be voluntary.”

Lee Christian said: “The news will be a concern for those workers with mortgages and families to provide for.”

Steven Lorraine commented: “This isn't about efficiency, it's about getting rid of the high earners.”

Nissan Sunderland were keen to stress the scheme is voluntary and it will not affect manufacturing jobs on the factory floor.

A number of people responding on social media were understanding of the decision and believe it could be beneficial to some employees in the long run.

Adam Hopps said: “These 250 people will receive a hefty amount of money when they leave. Good for the 250 who are to receive it.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Nathan M. Askew who said: “Lean manufacturing - getting rid of some of the high wages. It's not as bad as it sounds.”

Billy Marrs added: “Happens to lots of folks. Sets them up, and new jobs taken. As it states it’s voluntary and will suit some folks down to the ground.”

As the city’s biggest employer, a number of Echo readers responding to the story were relieved to see the voluntary scheme limited to around 250 people.

Tony Coghlan said: “250 out of a workforce of 6,000 is hardly catastrophic.”

We have asked Nissan what employees are being paid to leave as part of the recap scheme, but have been informed by the company that it is between them and their employees and they don’t feel it’s appropriate to comment.