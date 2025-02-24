I was inspired to create this award winning product after getting a wet bum

A Sunderland woman sick of ‘getting a wet bum’ whilst out walking came up with her own Pocket Perch solution and has won a national award for her innovative design.

Ruth Jacobs from Houghton-le-Spring was out for a walk along the coast when she took a seat on a damp rock for a rest and take in the view.

Like many of us have experienced, taking the weight off your feet for a well earned break resulted in Ruth having to suffer the discomfort of a wet bottom for the rest of her walk.

Ruth Jacobs takes a seat on her Pocket Perch design. | Ruth Jacobs

However, unlike most of us, Ruth decided to do something about it and came up with her Pocket Perch design; a fold out padded and waterproof cushion to solve the age old problem of a soggy posterior.

Ruth said: “I was sure there was something that I could come up with that people could carry with them really easily and would mean they’d have a waterproof solution that they could use.”

As someone who previously liked to sew and make her own clothes, Ruth decided to create the items herself, setting up her company Jacwicks Designs to sell the Pocket Perch.

An instant hit with walkers, hikers and people visiting outdoor attractions, Ruth then started to sell the Pocket Perch via her website and even created a pet friendly version, using sustainable materials wherever possible.

The success of the product caught the eye of the judges at the recent Scotland’s Trade Fair Spring 2025 where the Pocket Perch took the Gold Award for Best Product – Home and Gifts.

The Pocket Perch design solves the problem of would be walkers getting a wet bum. | Ruth Jacobs

One of the judges was Dawn Kane from the Scottish Seabird Centre who said the Pocket Perch “had won in the face of extremely tough competition”.

She added: “We particularly like Jacwicks Designs Pocket Perch as it is a really innovative idea.

“The fact that this can be easily stored and used for a day out at the beach/hill walking/camping makes it very versatile for someone’s particular needs. It’s waterproof which really is a must for the British weather and comes in a lot of fun designs.”

Ruth – who also sells the Pocket Perch at various outdoor attractions, gift shops and garden centres across the UK – is delighted with the win.

She said: “This recognition speaks volumes about the dedication and craftsmanship of this small UK business.

“The Pocket Perch was designed with the intention of offering an eco-friendly, practical, and beautifully crafted product that enhances outdoor experiences. We’re delighted to see it being embraced by both consumers and the industry.”

The Pocket Perch comes in a range of fabrics and designs, as well as a picnic rug version, a dog bed and a smaller version suitable for children.

Prices start from around £16. You can find out more on the Jacwicks Designs website.