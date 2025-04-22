I tried the new H3O pop-up beach sauna and plunge pool and this is what I thought

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tired; check, stressed; check, the onset of middle age aches and pains; check, a dodgy knee from too many years of playing football; check - if ever anyone was in need of an invigorating plunge pool session followed by a sauna, it was me.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only I wasn’t travelling to a spa retreat, local Bannatynes or even my leisure centre, I was heading to Roker Marina to check out the latest H3O pop-up plunge pool and beach sauna bringing mobile spa and therapy treatments to venues across Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Reporter Neil Fatkin trying out the pop-up plunge pool and sauna. | National World

It was a bright sunny day, but the thermometer on my car was still showing a single digit reading as I pulled up at the seafront carpark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst people enjoying the region’s coast can make use of the nearby sea for their cold-water plunge, I was opting for the pop up pool, which H3O co-founder John Miller assured me would be “just as cold” thanks to the three blocks of ice he had added.

H3O Beach Saunas founders Kimberley Kerry and John Miller. | National World

Explaining the therapeutic benefits, retired superintendent John said: “The cold water really gets your cardio vascular system working and causes you to activate your brown fat cells which improves your metabolism.

“The cold water is really good for any aches and pains.”

A plunge and sauna session normally lasts 45 minutes, with three alternations between the cold of the pool and warmth of the sauna.

Whilst John advised the most therapeutic way was to go for the warmth of the sauna and then into the pool, I decided that I was going to experience the thrill of the chill first and then enjoy a bit of rest and relaxation in the sauna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After donning swimming shorts in the surprisingly warm pop-up changing room, I tentatively made my way to the plunge pool.

“This will be an invigorating experience which will make you feel alive”, reassured John as I removed my flip flops.

After being awoken at 5am by my sleep averse three-year-old, I was certainly in need of some invigoration!

As I stepped in and submerged my legs, co-founder Kimberley Kerry advised me to “lower myself slowly and control my breathing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Submerging past my waist and the point of no return, I gradually lowered up to my chest and the chill of the water really took hold and certainly brought life to this sleepy reporter.

On first dip, I did question how long I could last, but within a couple of minutes I was acclimatised and comfortably able to submerge to my neck and ease my aching shoulder which had been giving me gip for a few weeks.

After around ten minutes in the pool it was time to ‘gracefully’ exit and indulge in the warmth and steam of the pop-up sauna.

John and Kimberly inside the pop-up sauna. | National World

I did wonder whether a wall canvas of could sufficiently block out the cooling chill coming off the North Sea, but taking may seat on the spacious wooden bench, once the door was closed, the log fired sauna was as warm as any I have experienced in a hotel or health club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ladling the water mixed with aromatic oils onto the burning coals the spacious sauna, which can fit 10 people, soon filled up with steam, opening up my pores and returning warmth to my body.

Speaking to me from outside, John explained: “When you go in the sauna the contrast opens up blood vessels and helps the body to release any toxins and opens up your airways.”

Kimberly also added that there were a range of treatments available including Himalayan salts, to help with skin exfoliation, and hot rocks which can stimulate blood flow.

I decided to just enjoy the relaxing warmth and tranquillity of my surroundings - all in the line of work of course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of work, it was soon time to head back to my computer to tell the tale of my experience.

After getting changed and heading back to my car, John added: “The whole process is really good for your mental health.”

For the time being, I certainly felt relaxed and my achy shoulder and knee weren’t quite so noticeable.

Whether you want to experience a sauna and pool with a coastal view, incorporate its therapeutic properties into an exercise and recovery routine at the beach, or just try something different, I would certainly recommend making a booking via the H3O Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mobile holistic health business operates from Roker Yacht Club every Friday between 8am and 1pm and from the Little Haven Beach in South Shields on Wednesdays and Saturdays at the same time.

You can book a session via the businesses' Facebook and Instagram page but you can also turn up on the day and can use the facilities as long as there is space.

John and Kimberley also plan on taking the pop-up sauna and plunge pools to sports events to help athletes with their recovery.