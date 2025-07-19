I stayed in one of the best hotels in the world and what made it even better is it’s on our doorsteps.

The Boulevard Hotel part of Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort is a hidden gem we should be shouting about.

A three times winner of the World Luxury Hotel Awards and named in the top 10 per cent of all hotels worldwide - this hotel is something special.

The Boulevard Hotel, Blackpool | NW

It was a hotel I didn’t know much about. Impressive from the outside and in the shadows of the world famous Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort but it offers so much more.

I certainly will now be recommending it to family and friends who come to visit.

As we pulled up outside I wasn’t sure what to expect.

But the class and luxury it provides is evident from the moment you pull up.

The entrance reminded me of the luxury hotels you see abroad with a turning circle and lushious greenery.

The Boulevard Hotel Blackpool's reception | NW

Inside the tasteful and warm tones make the venue feel inviting and homely.

The reception team are sweet and professional with no request seemingly too big.

When we arrived the hotel was bustling with guests. The bar was open and people were happily mulling between there and the beautifully arranged restaurant.

We were heading to Lytham Festival so decided to drop off our bags and get ready for an evening of music.

The Boulevard Hotel Blackpool's ensuite bathroom | NW

We had what could only be described as a huge suite overlooking the sea.

The room made up of the bedroom, a loung area, a walk-in wardrobe and coffee station and bathroom offered everything the modern traveller could wish for.

I was instantly impressed. We’ve all stayed at those hotels that are beautifully decorated but compact. This is beautiful. modern and spacious. The suite we stayed in could easily have been spacious enough for a family-of-five without tripping over suitcases or each other.

Arriving back at the hotel after the festival was easy with the hotel’s fab location on Ocean Boulevard.

The Boulevard Hotel Blackpool's coastal view suite | NW

The room offered a restful night’s sleep which was heaven to enjoy without the patter of little feet waking you up in the morning.

After a leisurely shower and morning routine in the immaculate bathroom we headed down to breakfast in the restaurant.

The staff were attentive and accomodating with everything you could possibly want on offer.

The pastry collection was to die for and there was a wide collection of cereals fruit and juices.

The Boulevard Hotel Blackpool's Beachside Restaurant | NW

But the fresh coffee and cooked breakfast was the star of the show. Served by a chef from behind a hot counter there was everything to make the best cooked breakfast including lancashire black pudding.

Keeping it simple we opted for bacon toasties and pastries and jam.

Overall the whole stay was delightful and one I can recommend enough.

If you’re looking for somewhere to stay or just somewhere for a lovely meal check out The Boulevard Hotel here.