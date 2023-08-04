I Scream for Pizza – part of the Scream for Pizza group – will open its second venue in Sunderland following the success of its first site on Newcastle’s Quayside.

The Grade II-listed former stables, which is due to complete next year, will provide 11 distinct spaces, with other businesses moving in including a new street food concept from Hairy Biker, Si King and a taproom serving a range of ales.

I Scream for Pizza (ISFP) was founded by Victoria Featherby in 2021 following the success of its street food and events business, which launched in 2014, and its original Scream for Pizza restaurant in Sandyford Road, Newcastle, that has been trading for the last four years.

I Scream for Pizza is heading to Sunderland.

I Scream for Pizza focuses on New York-style slices and homemade soft serve ice creams, with as much produce sourced from local providers as possible.

Working with operations manager, Sarah Kilby, the new venue in the stables will be the group’s largest restaurant, providing 80 covers and serving food day and night. It has established and grown a strong following, something the owners hope to replicate at Sheepfolds Stables.

Once used to house working horses, the stables are being transformed by Sunderland architecture and engineering practice Building Design Northern (BDN).

Planning permission was granted for the stables’ transformation in May 2022, paving the way for the existing listed buildings to be transformed into a new, creative destination, for food, drinks, events and entertainment.

L-R: Richard Marsden, managing director of BDN; Sarah Kilby, group operations manager at Scream for Pizza, Victoria Featherby, owner of Scream for Pizza; and Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council.

Owner Victoria Featherby said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time for the city, as it undergoes significant regeneration and investment, so we’re looking forward to being part of that transformation.

“We’re very proud of the loyal following we have built at our Newcastle sites, and through our events and pop ups, and we hope that this extends to our new home in Sunderland. The calibre of venue sopening within Sheepfolds is an honour to be a part of, and it’ll be a privilege to work alongside some of the region’s most influential and growing brands.”

ISFP will create 25 new full-time and part-time job opportunities when it opens, and will join a stellar line up of venues:

::Yem – a cocktail bar, serving a range of classic and modern drinks

The Sheepfolds Stables development is due to open next year. Photo by Elliot Nichol

::Propa – a street food offer from Hairy Bikers star Si King, serving hearty dishes with a twist

::Spey Snug – a whisky and cigar lounge from Speyside Distillers

::The Calabash Tree – Caribbean food, inspired by the traditional tastes of Trinidad and Tobago

::Ember - an Asian-inspired restaurant from a skilled chef Tamar Hassan, who has worked in some of the world’s best restaurants

::Southpaw Dance Company – the award-winning contemporary dance company is opening a new studio space in a large part of the old stables and will provide entertainment to the thousands of people who visit Sheepfolds Stables each year.

Richard Marsden, managing director of BDN, said: “We’re so pleased to have Victoria and Sarah join us at Sheepfolds Stables, bringing their fantastic offer to the city. We’ve aimed to attract a variety of food and drink operators, all independents and all delivering something different but equally special.

“It’s brilliant to be able to bring this to my home city of Sunderland, and in such a stunning venue in a transforming part of the riverside.”

BDN has been supported with its plans for the building by Sunderland City Council.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “The range of businesses that are opening at Sheepfolds Stables means this is a venue that will deliver something for everyone. There’s a real buzz about this development because of the quality of the offer – I am sure it will be a hugely popular addition to the city when it opens next year.”

The Sheepfolds area will be connected to the city centre by a new footbridge, providing a pedestrian and cyclist crossing, with the wider area being transformed as part of Sunderland City Council’s Riverside Sunderland plan.