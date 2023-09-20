Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alfie Joey is raring to go for the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards 2023.

This year's ceremony takes place at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, November 16, and Alfie will once again be assuming the role of master of ceremonies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist, actor, writer, presenter, singer, impressionist, and all-round Renaissance man, Alfie has appeared everywhere from the Comedy Store and Wembley Arena to Coronation Street and Britain's Got Talent, on which he was one half of The Mimic Men, alongside partner Cal Halbert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie Joey at the 2019 Business Excellence Awards

He presented the breakfast show on BBC Radio Newcastle for many years. while his TedX Talk ‘Changing Lanes’ is on YouTube and tells his remarkable story and background.

Roles on TV include Vic Reeves’ doctor in the popular sitcom 'Hebburn' and Derrick was in all seven series of Johnny Vegas sitcom 'Ideal'.

You can see Alfie’s art at the North East Art Collective, the gallery in Eldon Garden. He has written and illustrated children's books which are available at www.AlfArt.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is thrilled by involved in this year's ceremony: "I cannot wait to host these awards again," he said.

"Before Covid, they were always the most boisterous but bubbly occasion - true celebration of the brilliant businesses on Wearside."

Sunderland City Council is sponsoring both the overall Business of the Year and the Sustainable Initiative of the Year categories for 2023, while category sponsors include the North East BIC, City Dental, Sunderland College, Chameleon Training, Sunderland University, Thompson Waste, Audi Lookers & Trustmark Roofing and Building Supplies.

Entries for the 2023 awards are now open but you've only got until 6pm on Friday, October 6, to stake your claim to a place on the shortlist.

This year's award categories are:

SME Business of the Year (sponsored by the North East Sunderland BIC);

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by City Dental);

Best Independent Business;

Social Enterprise of the Year;

Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Chameleon Training)

Sustainable Initiative of the Year (sponsored by Sunderland City Council);

Innovation Award (sponsored by Sunderland University);

Business in the Community Award; (sponsored by Mobility Care)

Employer of the Year; (sponsored by Sunderland College)

Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by Thompson Waste);

Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by Audi Lookers);

Best Business Transformation (sponsored by Trustmark Roofing);

Business of the Year (sponsored by Sunderland City Council).

To enter, visit www.sunderlandbusinessawards.co.uk