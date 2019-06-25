Hundreds of Sunderland pupils attend careers fair at the Stadium of Light
Businesses expect to attract over 1,000 young people to a Sunderland careers fair this week.
Work Discovery Week lasts until Friday, June 28, and aims to give young people across the city the information they need to make the right career choices.
The event is being held at the Stadium of Light and features workshops, hands-on activities and one-to-one careers advice from employers and colleges.
A range of other activities are planned, with a Dragon’s Den style “business challenge” on the final day.
Work Discovery Week has been staged every year since 2013. It is helped by financial and other support given by a wide range of sponsors and other key partners. It stages activities throughout the year, giving young people an insight into the world of work.
Sunderland City Council and Sunderland AFC are supporting the stadium event.
Sponsorship is provided by Sunderland College, the University of Sunderland, Engie, MAKE It Sunderland, Gentoo, the Bridges, Sunderland BID, Liebherr, Calsonic Kansei and Northern Print Solutions.
John Green is co-chair of the Business Schools Task Group, which is running the event.
He said: “The careers fair is always a hugely popular event among our young people who are always very curious about the different companies and roles on offer to them.
“It is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to let students know what their day-to-day job entails and introduce them to companies they may never have even considered before.
“Work Discovery Week is so important in giving young people the tools to make informed decisions on their career choices and we look forward to helping a whole host of new students when they take part next week.”
Mr Green, who is also retail liaison manager at the Bridges, was keen to thank the sponsors.
He added: “If it wasn’t for the continued financial support of our sponsors plus the support given in kind by the 40 plus other businesses who give their time to Work Discovery Week and throughout the year, the programme just couldn’t happen.”
Stalls at the careers fare can be booked by emailing info@sortedpr.com. For more information on the Stadium of Light event visit www.workdiscoverysunderland.co.uk.