Hundreds of jobs could be created with £12million Houghton Colliery site development
Hundreds of new jobs could be created with the sale of a former Wearside colliery site.
Sunderland City Council's Cabinet meeting next Tuesday, July 16 , will consider a report on selling three hectares (eight acres) of land at the former Houghton Colliery site in Newbottle Street.
The report to the Cabinet recommends a sale to developer Hellens so it can press ahead with a a £12million development plan.
The report says: "Disposal of the site will enable the land to be developed to provide 6,000 square metres of new retail space which will expand and complement the current town centre in Houghton meeting the needs of the local community.
“It will secure 90 new jobs in construction, 135 in the supply chain and 215 in the retail units, generate inward investment of £12million and additional business rates income while allowing for the regeneration of a Brownfield Site and obtaining a capital receipt for the council."
Outline development plans for the site include improved access from Houghton town centre and a new roundabout.
Councillor Rebecca Atkinson, the City Council's Cabinet Member for Housing and Regenration, said: “As a council, we have an ongoing policy of selling surplus land and property.
“We also have a policy of acquiring assets to help our city's future growth and prosperity.
“In this instance, myself and Cabinet colleagues are looking to a decision about selling this parcel of land for new development in Houghton.
“Decisions like this are very much part of this council's ongoing plans for a making a more dynamic, healthier and vibrant city.”
The site was initially marketed more than two years ago, with four financial bids received, the highest of which was from Urban and Civic.
The developer’s plan was to create 6,000 square metres of new retail space and to provide a link to the town centre with a new roundabout to improve access to the site.
The conditional sale of the Site to Urban and Civic was approved by Cabinet in July 2017 but the firm has now withdrawn from the deal.
Hellens Group Limited has agreed to bring forward the same form of development proposed by Urban and Civic to avoid any delays.