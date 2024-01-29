Hundreds of free burgers up for grabs at Sm'ash Burger in Seaham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Seaham burger joint is celebrating six months at its new site with a bumper burger giveaway.

Former scaffolder Ash Gutsell set up Sm'ash Burger as a pop-up at Slice Seaham in 2022 after years of perfecting his burger technique, with the name being a clever play on his name and the fact he specialises in smash burgers.

His range of smash burgers and meals proved such a hit he was able to turn his passion into a career and moved into larger, dedicated premises in nearby Church Street last year with business partners Lee Wilkinson and Liam Patterson. Now, to celebrate six months at the takeaway and restaurant, they're giving away 200 meals to say thank you for the town's support.

From 4pm on Tuesday, January 30 the first 200 people through the doors will receive a free meal of either a single patty Bacon Baddy or a single patty Plain Jane, both of which include special seasoned fries.

It will be first come, first served and it's one meal per person, so if people are wanting meals for their friends, partners or children they will also need to be in the queue.

Sm'ash Burger in Church Street with business partners Lee, Liam and Ash

Ash, from Seaham Harbour, said: "Everyone is welcome -we would love to help out those struggling with the cost of living crisis or possibly just people who can’t afford to eat out usually. We wanted to say a big thank you for Seaham's support.

"We are three local men who are big on community spirit and hope this small act of kindness can brighten someone’s day.

"We are expecting to sell out pretty fast, so we are recommending people arrive as early as possible to avoid disappointment."

The tills will be switched off during this time and the team are asking that if anyone wanted to donate some money they do so in the charity bucket, which will raise funds for Andy's Man Club, a men's suicide prevention charity

Ash said: "Unfortunately in Seaham there has been a spike in mental health crisis over Christmas and New Year and we feel that now, more than ever, these charities need extra donations to help people in our area.

"That is why we will be offering a donation option to Andy’s Man Club. There is no need to donate - this is simply an option for those who want to. "