Huge Winter Funderland opens in Sunderland city centre, complete with tipi and giant snow globe

The large-scale fair has opened its doors on the former Crowtree site and will be sprinkling some festive cheer until January 2.

Organised by Noble Funfairs, it features family rides, a giant snowglobe and stalls for Christmas gifts, as well as a food and drink village with a tipi, marquee and outdoor bar with stalls selling halloumi fries, teriyaki chicken bowls, shawarma and more.

There’s also live music performances in the marquee, DJs at weekends and live sports screened on the big screen in the tipi. A Santa’s Grotto will also join the attractions at the end of the month.

People can have their pictures taken in a snow globe

The team from Bar Justice in Sunniside and Victoria Gardens in Grangetown are running the bars at the site.

Helen Davies, from the Victoria Gardens, said: “We opened for the first time at the weekend and it went great, we’re ironing out some teething problems and the staff are really enjoying themselves.

"The fair was on the old Vaux site previously, but this year it’s closer to Keel Square and the other Christmas activities happening in the city centre. There’s a lot on offer for people this year.”

As well as visiting the site, people can also hire the marquee section for Christmas parties and functions.

The new Winter Funderland Alpine Village tipi on the old Crowtree site.

Other Christmas attractions include the return of the ice rink to Keel Square from Saturday, November 27, which will be undercover this year.

In the meantime, panto star Su Pollard will be flicking the switch on the Christmas lights in Keel Square on November 18. She plays the Wicked Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves as panto returns to Sunderland Empire.

In addition, The Fire Station will be running its first Christmas programme, as the newly constructed Auditorium welcomes visitors for the first time from December 10.

:: Winter Funderland is open seven days a week. The fairground rides are running 3pm-8pm on school days and from noon until 8pm on weekends and holidays.

The fair is running until January 2

The bars are open daily from noon until 11pm Sunday to Thursday and until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, with children and pets welcome until 8pm.

Entry is free, with rides costing from £2.50. The grotto will have a separate entry price.

The new Winter Funderland Alpine Village on the old Crowtree site.

