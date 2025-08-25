Sunderland vs West Ham. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland vs West Ham. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

“Self-esteem has built hugely in the city because of what we offer now,” says a city publican as the city enters a new chapter in its history.

Sunderland was already undergoing what’s been dubbed ‘the most ambitious regeneration project’ in the country, with the £500m Riverside development and a huge wave of investment from hospitality and other business sectors.

The Black Cats winning promotion, will only serve to boost the economy further, particularly in regard to hotel bookings and an increase in footfall to bars and restaurants around match days, while also boosting the profile of the city on a national level.

The first season back in the Premier League comes as part of a busy few months for the city, with the new footbridge opening in time for the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup on August 22, Culture House opening in autumn and the launch of a 10-year tourism strategy to attract more visitors.

For publicans like Barry Hyde, who runs The Peacock in Keel Square with wife Cindy, it’s a rewarding culmination of years of work to improve the city’s offering, for residents and visitors.

“One of the big opportunities for us from day one was to try and make sure that we got a good match day following in the pub and we've seen that grow and grow. And we're just so excited for the next season to see and feel what it's like to be witnessing Sunderland in the Premier League,” explained Barry who is approaching six years of The Peacock.

He added: “I think Sunderland Football Club is the real cultural jewel of the city. And what's been amazing to see through all of the hard times and, at times, real kind of miserable situation for the football fans, is their loyalty and passion and honesty, which has always been there.”

Barry says all the recent additions, particularly around Keel Square and the Fire Station, have helped to build on the city’s existing offering to fuel a shift in attitude.

“Sunderland is having a different sense of civic pride,” he explained. “There's greater opportunities for everyone and I feel like self-esteem has built hugely in the city because of what we offer now.”

Another business which has really grown its offering it The Fire Station, which gave new life to the old derelict city centre fire station that stood empty for 22 years.

Today, the original Edwardian building houses a bar, studios and outdoor gig and events space, while the auditorium built onto the side of the existing Fire Station brings a broad range of entertainment to the city.

Speaking about the promotion, Rhys McKinnell, CEO of Culture Quarter, said: “It’s another huge moment for the city. Alongside the new footbridge development, which will change the foot traffic in the city and potentially mean you can have an extra pint with us before the match, it's another step forward for the hospitality sector - you can really feel the lift it’s given everyone.

“We’re really proud to be a part of a vibrant, family-friendly match day scene across our five bars, and while Premier League schedules may mean fewer games, we’re confident each one will be bigger and better than ever and overall it’ll have a positive impact on trade.”

Perfectly timed to showcase city transformation

Sharon Appleby is chief executive at Sunderland BID and the newly-formed Seafront BID after a ballot was held with businesses in Roker and Seaburn, with 90.9% voting in favour of the project. It means businesses will collectively invest in the seafront area, as in the city centre, to improve its offering and boost its economy.

“The return of SAFC to the Premier League has massive, positive implications for the city as a whole and is perfectly timed, given the opportunity it provides to showcase the transformation and investment taking place in Sunderland to a huge audience,” explained Sharon.

“It will align perfectly with the tourism strategy and will act as a real driver to highlight what we have to offer, as well as putting Sunderland front of mind, thanks to the television coverage which comes with playing in that division.

“Hopefully, we will start to reap the benefits as soon as the new season gets underway, as the increase in away fans should boost local hospitality, with people staying over and eating and drinking here.”

One of the most popular match day spots in the city is Sheepfolds Stables which opened its doors in August 2024.

In that time it’s built a firm following, particularly for its match day and food market offering, with footfall only set to increase with the opening of the new bridge, with the north side finishing directly at the hospitality and events hub.

Rick Marsden, managing director of BDN, developers of Sheepfolds Stables, said:“Promotion to the Premier League is great news, not only for the club but for the city, its people, and the local and regional business community too.

“There is a very positive spotlight shining on Wearside at the moment, whether it be through football or the many developments, ongoing regeneration and investments being made across the city, and Sheepfolds Stables is playing (and will continue to play) a significant part in that.

“There is real momentum now to keep driving forward change for good, and as a popular, historic social and hospitality venue, we’re very much providing a platform that supports and creates even more opportunities for growth to the benefit of local people, artists and businesses. SAFC’s promotion will only enhance that further and bring more new visitors to the city so it’s great to see.”