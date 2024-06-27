Huge Guinness mural goes up at Sunderland's new The 3 Stories venue

collage

A giant Guinness mural looks set to wet Wearside’s whistle for its latest venue.

Unrecognisable from its former guise as JJB Sports,The 3 Stories in High Street West is in the final stages of its fit out, with the signage going up as it prepares to welcome drinkers and diners by the end of this summer.

The 3 Stories

As well as signage starting to go up at the front of the site, there’s a giant Guinness mural on the Pann Lane side of the building.

It’s been a long road to create one of the city’s largest new venues with a complete transformation of the site, which looks to the future whilst honouring the Georgian building’s history.

And it’s been a real labour of love for contractors Roxborough Plant and Construction, owned by father and daughter John Curran and Sarah Leathem. John has owned the building for more than 20 years, with Sarah owning the new venue itself.

They’ve been giving new life to the site working in conjunction with BCL Properties, with a dedicated team of around 60 workers on site.

Major works have included stripping the ‘70s cladding which once dominated the front, replacing windows with period-style windows that fit the history of the site, restoring window headers and salvaging the original floorboards, building new staircases and a lift to create an accessible venue.

As much as possible has been done to pay tribute to the site’s past and even the new name is in honour of the site’s three floors and its former life as The Three Crowns pub.

Believed to date back to the 1780s, the building still retains some stunning original features including ornate glazed tiles on the Pann Lane side, a historic side alley which got its name from the salt-making industry which existed centuries ago.

The colour scheme at the front of the site echoes the original colour scheme from the side alley with the new frontage modelled on the original period features.

With all the major construction complete, all the finishing touches are being made to the site which will open as a three-storey venue comprising a ground floor bar serving food, a first floor sports bar and nightclub and a rooftop cocktail bar.

Although each floor of The 3 Stories will have its own identity and aesthetic, the theme of storytelling and history of Sunderland will flow throughout the site. It's aimed at providing a broad offering and entertainment for all, including a strong match day offering.

"People can expect great entertainment over three floors, we’ll have something for everybody,” said operations manager Mike Callan. “This is a great area undergoing a lot of change, it’s a prime location.”

Plans are also in the pipeline for a second, main entrance to Sunderland train station, which, subject to funding, would stand directly opposite The 3 Stories, linking the station to the city’s burgeoning central business district.

Recruitment is ongoing at The 3 Stories.