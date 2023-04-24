Huge food festival Chester-le-Eats returning to Durham's Riverside ground

Chester-le-Eats, organised by Durham Cricket Seat Unique Riverside, will be held on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1, 2023, after a successful first year in 2022.

Visitors can expect a weekend filled with food and entertainment, as well as seeing Durham Cricket’s much-loved mascots, lions Chester and River.

Ythan Sale, Durham Cricket’s Event Manager, said: “Last year’s inaugural event was a roaring success, pulling in around 7,000 visitors. We aim to make the event even bigger and better this year, with more stands and plenty of entertainment and attractions for the kids, making it a great free family day out.”

Chester-le-Eats is returning this year

As well as hot food traders serving up dishes – with everything from pizza to Caribbean food on the menu – visitors will also be able to tantalise their taste buds with goods from the North East’s food and drink producers.

Already lined up for 2023 is The Great British Cheese Company which proved to be a huge hit at the last event with its cheese truckles; Clarence Spirits – which sells St Mary’s Gin, Rum and Vodka as well as pre-made cocktails; Bake For The Soul which offers sweet bakes;

cupcake company Fusion Cake Haus; and WL Distillery which produces gin.

Visitors will also be able to taste cuisines from around the world including Bangladeshi street food from Mivesi Spice, Caribbean cuisine from The Calabash Tree; Naples-style pizzas from Scream for Pizza and Greek dishes including gyros from Phi Pie.

The inaugural festival attracted around 7,000 people. Photo by Gareth Williams

The founder of The Calabash Tree, Ryan McVay said: “It was a cracking event last year, a great crowd and very well organised. We met new faces who loved our Caribbean street food and saw some of our loyal following, too. We are absolutely delighted to be back and

part of Chester-le-EATS this year and can’t wait for another great event.”

Street food favourites Scream for Pizza will also be taking part in this year’s event. The business which started nine years ago as a mobile catering van, now has two restaurants in Newcastle’s Sandyford and on the quayside serving New York slices and ice creams.

The scream team will be serving their famous Neapolitan-style pizzas at the event.

Scream for Pizza are amongst the traders

Louis Mason, Scream For Pizza’s Event Manager, said: “What a top first event. It was a brilliant weekend for us, so it was a no-brainer to get a slice of the action this year and sign up. We can’t wait to see new faces and familiar ones at the next event.”

Tom Henry, Manager Director at The Great British Cheese Company, said: “It was very successful for us, and we thoroughly enjoyed working with the events team. It was well attended and well ran last year, and we are very much looking forward to the show growing year on year.”

A full line of entertainment will be announced by Durham Cricket soon. Chester-le-Eats will be held at Gate 1, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, DH3 3QR, from 10am – 4pm on September and from 10am – 3pm on October 1.

There'll be a whole weekend of food and drink

