Huge expansion of free Wi-Fi across Sunderland - here's where you can log on

Free, superfast public Wi-Fi has been available at Keel Square and High Street West since December 2019 when it was launched by Sunderland City Council, then extended out to the coastal stretch between Roker and Seaburn six months later.

﻿Now, through Sunderland’s smart city infrastructure – a result of the strategic partnership between the council and BAI Communications (BAI) – this service is seeing a huge expansion with the number of access points tripling as the rollout continues over the coming weeks.

‘Greater digital inclusion’

The blue pins show existing WiFi locations, the yellow pins show the new ones

The move will see the scheme’s footprint expanded by an extra 1.5 square kms, accompanied by a much denser coverage across the city for a more reliable and superfast connection.

City council director of smart cities Liz St Louis said: “This extended access will not only allow for greater digital inclusion, it will open up new opportunities for seamless connectivity from place to place. Our focus is on superfast, reliable and uninterrupted connectivity – our ultimate ambition is that wherever a person is in the city, they can connect and stay connected, no matter where they move to around Sunderland city centre and out to the coast at Roker.”

“People have asked us how this differs from what they already receive through their device from their mobile provider. In our free public Wi-Fi zones, people can simply click and go, saving their own data as they utilise our superfast, reliable network ‘_Free Sunderland Wi-Fi’.

BAI North general manager Claire Venners added: “We’re delighted to be further expanding our Wi-Fi network to ensure everyone in Sunderland has the opportunity to access fast, reliable internet access at no cost when out and about.

Free public Wi-Fi in Sunderland is certified by Friendly Wi-Fi, the safe certification standard for public Wi-Fi

“This connectivity helps accelerate Sunderland’s reputation as a digital leader, and the infrastructure we are building is critical to supporting employment and education as well as economic and social prosperity.

£4.5million investment

The North East Local Enterprise Partnership’s (LEP) Getting Building Fund and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) have backed the Sunderland Smart City Infrastructure project with a joint investment of £4.5milion. This investment continues to support the acceleration of regeneration across Sunderland Riverside and the city centre.

LEP chief executive Helen Golightly said: “The Sunderland Smart City Infrastructure project is delivering 5G and strategic infrastructure works to connect people and places, augment opportunities and generate city-wide sustainable growth.

“The rapid growth of Sunderland as a leading example of a smart city has not only positioned the city on the map as a digital leader, but cemented the progress of the whole region on a national and international stage.”

New 5G network

The latest extension of high-speed connectivity is part of a wider strategy involving numerous projects led by Sunderland City Council and BAI, to exctend Sunderland’s digital infrastructure across the city.

The partnership also includes the building of a new private 5G network across the city, including a 5G test lab in The University of Sunderland, making it one of the UK’s first 5G-enabled universities.

Updates will be posted on www.sunderlandoursmartcity.com

