We should soon see the new River Wear footbridge really take shape as huge steel structures arrived in the city.

A mammoth barge carrying the first two steel sections of Sunderland’s new Wear Footbridge – a key piece of infrastructure that will connect the Riverside Sunderland site - arrived at Port of Sunderland yesterday, August 4.

The barge arriving in Port of Sunderland | CREO comms

The shipment marked the latest milestone in the construction of the new city landmark which is expected to open to the public next summer, connecting the former Vaux site to Sheepfolds, which is now home to a world-class leisure hub, at the former working Stables.

The two steel sections, spanning 83 metres, left a fabrication yard in Belgium on Thursday 1 August and arrived in the city on Sunday afternoon.

Once safe to do so, the two parts will be shipped upriver, beyond the historic Wearmouth Bridge, to the site of the new Wear Footbridge, which has not yet been officially named.

Lead contractor VolkerStevin will then carefully lift the parts into place and connect them to the North Pier and North Landing sections, as the bridge begins to take shape.

The bridge plays a key role in Riverside Sunderland | Submitted

Mike Rimmer, senior project manager at VolkerStevin, said: “This is a significant milestone for the project team and I’m excited to see the steelwork coming down the River Wear. There has been extensive work on site to prepare for the steelwork and to get the piers and abutments ready for the steel to be installed.”

Ten metres wide and spanning 260 metres, at a height of 30m above the river, the New Wear footbridge is one of several high-profile developments currently under construction at Riverside Sunderland, alongside the Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy (HICSA), Maker & Faber, Culture House, the new Eye Hospital and Vaux Housing.

The structures arrived over the weekend | submitted

Together, the developments will transform the face of the city centre, bringing new jobs, opportunities and places to enjoy for residents.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for housing, regeneration and business at Sunderland City Council, said: “It was a spectacle to behold seeing the first two sections of the new Wear Footbridge arrive at Port of Sunderland.

“The new Wear Footbridge is the linchpin of our overall plan to regenerate Riverside Sunderland and will transform the city’s active travel network, so it is fantastic to see yet another piece of the jigsaw fall into place as it begins to rise from the ground and take shape.”

Planning was also granted last week for a new underpass and bridge-structure at the end of Easington Street, connecting the bridge directly to the Stadium of Light.

Cllr Johnston added: “This additional infrastructure at Sheepfolds will complete the footbridge development by connecting it to both the north and south side of the river.

“It will also significantly improve accessibility to the Stadium of Light, Sheepfolds Stables, National Esports Arena and the Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy (HICSA), all of which are currently underway at Sheepfolds, while preserving the heritage of the site. It will provide a real boost to the area.”

Riverside Sunderland is recognised as one of the UK’s most ambitious regeneration projects, with more than £500m of development projects live on site right now. The scheme seeks to double the number of people living within Sunderland city centre while providing workspace for 8,000 – 10,000 quality jobs.