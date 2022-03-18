Huge 90s nostalgia night featuring Dario G, Kevin & Perry and more to take over Rainton Arena

Dario G, who rose to fame with dance anthems Sunchyme and 1998 World Cup track Carnival de Paris, will host the night, which takes place at the arena in Houghton on Saturday, April 9.

Entitled Better Than the 90s, the night will also feature performances from Rozalla, best-known for track Everybody's Free (To Feel Good), Bradley Mcintosh from S Club 7 and DJs Clock Collective who will be spinning 90s tracks.

There will also be impressionists of characters from 90s popular culture, such as Kevin & Perry.

A 90s night will take over Rainton Arena

Speaking about how he came up with the idea of staging the night, Paul Spencer, aka Dario G, said: “While touring, I noticed the feeling of 90s nostalgia was indeed much ‘Better Than the 90s’ and so the idea was born, to create an immersive, spine-tingling experience that shows just that.”

Other gigs and events heading to the arena in the coming weeks include Bad Boy Chiller Crew on March 26, New Kidz on the Block on April 8, Shutdown Sunderland featuring Tom Zanetti and Danny T on April 10, Rave Kidz on April 13, House Masters Oldskool festival on April 16 and Mr Rabbit Easter show on April 18

*Tickets for Better Than the 90s at Rainton Arena, from 6.30pm to 12.30pm, on Saturday, April 9, 2022 are priced £20 plus booking fee from Skiddle. £10 from each ticket sale will be donated to the Red Sky Foundation.

Dario G

