It’s one of the most talked about developments in the city - and the new River Wear crossing has reached its latest milestone.

The bridge has reached its latest milestone | Sunderland Echo

This week, the team working on the New Wear Footbridge, at Riverside Sunderland, has laid the last of 91 deck planks, which will form the “floor” of the new crossing.

The 10-metre wide planks have been installed north to south using a bespoke trolley system, designed specifically for this project, with each plank lifted by crane from the southern riverside park onto the deck trolley, which then transports and positions them with precision before returning for the next one.

Once in place, each plank is “stitched” to its neighbour using in-situ concrete to create a seamless deck.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, Portfolio Holder for Business, Housing and Regeneration at Sunderland City Council, said: “The laying of the final plank is a significant milestone for this incredibly important project, which is a key part of Sunderland’s ongoing transformation.

Planks have been installed to form the 'floor' of the bridge | CREO

“To get all 91 of these mammoth, steel reinforced pre-cast concrete deck planks put in place so quickly and efficiently in just over one month is testament to the skill and know-how of our partners at VolkerStevin, who are delivering this project that will provide a fantastic new link between a vibrant Keel Square and newly-created Sheepfolds neighbourhood.”

Once all planks are stitched together, the final deck finishes can begin on the New Wear Footbridge, a key part of Riverside Sunderland, and one of more than £1bn worth of development projects currently transforming the area.

The bridge is one of the city’s most talked about developments | Sunderland Echo

The tailor-made trolley system has been integral to the success of the bridge construction. The system harnesses winches that manoeuvre a “trolley” from the south to the north carrying the deck planks to where they will be positioned.

Platforms on the trolley’s sides allow operatives access to the outer edge of the deck plank to lower and then lock the planks in place.

Cllr Johnston added: “Sunderland has a proud history of construction and engineering innovation, so to see this tailor-made trolley working effortlessly, carrying tons of steel-reinforced concrete with such accuracy and precision in our city is a real point of pride.

“Credit must go to the crews who have worked tirelessly on the new footbridge. They worked throughout the storms that buffeted the UK, including Storm Eowyn that struck just as the deck plank installation operation was about to begin.

“I can’t wait to see this bridge open, as it will not only provide a vital link in our city, but it will also provide a bird’s eye view of the ongoing development of Riverside Sunderland, the most exciting urban regeneration project in the UK.”

Will Davies, Project Manager at VolkerStevin, said: “Reaching this milestone is a fantastic achievement for the entire team. Installing the final deck plank marks a significant step towards the completion of this landmark structure. Despite challenging weather conditions, the team has worked tirelessly to keep progress on track, and we’re excited to see the bridge take its final shape in the coming months.”

Once complete, the new footbridge will be 10m wide, over 250m long, and will sit 30m above the river.

It will improve connectivity for both pedestrians and cyclists between the city centre and the Sheepfolds area and will support the delivery of the city’s active travel and low carbon commitments.