How to get free unlimited Ben & Jerry's ice cream at Sunderland's Empire Cinema

Global brand Ben & Jerry’s are bringing back their popular Free Cone Day on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Venues across the world are taking part in the event and, in Sunderland, it means visitors to Empire Cinema will be able to get free ice cream throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only will they get a free cone on Free Cone Day, they can return to the counter for as many free scoops as they like on April 3.

Empire Cinema Sunderland will be giving away free ice cream

The day itself dates back to May 5, 1979 when the two co-founders of the brand, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, surprised themselves outlasting a long winter in Vermont, with an average temperature below freezing all season.

To celebrate their first year in business and thank the local community for their support, the co-founders decided to open the doors for free ice cream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They called it Free Cone Day and it snowballed into an annual celebration.

Fast forward over 40 years and the intention hasn’t changed. The company has grown, now in 35 countries, and the day is still a thanks to customers.

Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day

Ice creams packed with Fairtrade chunks and swirls are handed out across April 3 in flavours such as classic like Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, which Ben & Jerry’s invented over three decades ago, or a brand-new flavour, like Lights! Caramel! Action!, which the company unveiled in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad