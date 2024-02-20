How to get 50% off at Sunderland's German Doner Kebab

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland can take a bite out of some bargain kebabs.

There's a 50% offer running at Sunderland's GDK

Doner Fest is running at German Doner Kebab (GDK) in High Street West today and tomorrow, February 20 and 21.

During that time, visitors to the branch can take advantage of 50% off mains and doner boxes.

As part of Doner Fest, there will also be a 'Doner DJ' in store playing classic hits.

The event runs all day on February 20 and 21 on dine-in and takeaway orders and includes the OG Kebab, Kcal Kebab, Doner Wrap, Doner Krunch Burger and Doner Boxes.

The Sunderland branch of the global chain opened last summer

The GDK brand which claims to be 'revolutionising the kebab' has chains across America, the UK, Europe and the Middle East where it’s built up a following for using toasted waffle bread, signature sauces, meats imported from Germany, and locally-sourced vegetables.

It now has 130 branches in the UK alone, with the Sunderland branch opening last summer.

Speaking at the opening, one of the managers, Sany Miah, said: "I think what sets us apart is the quality of the meat, it really sets the standard. Consistency is also key, it’s what’s helped the brand to expand so rapidly across the world.

"People also really like our open kitchens as they can see exactly what’s going on and what goes into their food.”