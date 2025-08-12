Sitting all day isn’t just uncomfortable — it could be quietly harming your body 💺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A viral TikTok trend has spotlighted the rise of a condition dubbed “office butt”

Research shows most UK desk workers lack proper ergonomic support and movement

Millions of office workers spend long hours sitting, risking joint pain and muscle issues

Awareness of poor posture’s impact is growing, with online searches surging dramatically

Experts warn this widespread problem could lead to lasting discomfort and mobility loss

A new viral TikTok clip has shone a light on the growing problem of “office butt” — a condition caused by prolonged sitting that’s affecting more UK workers than ever.

The term refers to gluteal amnesia, or “dead butt syndrome,” where the muscles around the backside essentially switch off due to inactivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over one in four UK adults spending five or more hours sitting at a desk daily, experts warn this sedentary lifestyle is contributing to poor posture, joint pain, and reduced mobility.

And now, research from AXA Health insurance - which surveyed 2,000 UK adults - has found a startling lack of ergonomic awareness among desk workers. An overwhelming 89% admitted they do not use a supportive office chair, and 81% don’t stretch regularly.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Even more concerning, 74% don’t exercise frequently enough to counteract the effects of sitting — factors that collectively worsen musculoskeletal health.

The TikTok video, which has racked up over 730,000 views, shows an office worker taking hourly “squat breaks” to activate muscles and improve posture, sparking a surge in online searches for “office chair butt” by 373% in just one month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comments from viewers reveal many regret not taking action sooner, with one sharing, “I developed sciatica from muscle loss from extended sitting and developed the dreaded office butt. I am still in pain and wish I started this sooner!”

Bethany Tomlinson, Musculoskeletal Clinical Service Manager at AXA Health and a physiotherapist with over 25 years’ experience, explains why this is a serious problem.

She says: “Sitting for prolonged periods can lead to gluteal amnesia, where the glute muscles essentially switch off due to inactivity. This inactivity reduces production of synovial fluid, which is crucial for joint health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When your glutes aren’t regularly activated, your hips, knees, and lower back compensate — often leading to joint pain and stiffness.”

Office workers, in particular, are at risk. Over a third spend seven or more hours a day at their desks, yet 72% don’t have a supportive chair, and only 30% report exercising regularly.

This combination sets the stage for increased discomfort and potential long-term damage.

To help combat this, Bethany has offered her expert tips to avoid the “office butt” and its negative effects:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Move at least once every hour

“Trends like ‘squat breaks’ on TikTok highlight an important point - that regular movement matters.

“Taking just 1-2 minutes every hour to stand up, stretch, or activate key muscle groups can help restore blood flow and stimulate synovial fluid production in the joints.

“Going for a walk before your working day, on your lunch break or after work, where possible, or utilising a standing desk are great ways to reduce sitting time.

“If you travel to work, try getting off one stop earlier or parking further away to add more walking and stimulate joint circulation before sitting down”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make changes to your chair

“A lumbar cushion supports the natural curve of the back and promotes good posture. It often comes with a strap to attach to the back portion of your office chair.

“A seatpad is also a great option and is suited for those looking for additional support for the bottom of their back, as it reduces pressure on the coccyx and sciatic nerve and encourages hip alignment to support the spine.

“An ergonomic chair will often have adjustable features, such as the degree to which it is upright. These chairs are specifically designed to support the back during long periods of sitting and allow you to sit at a 90° hip-knee-ankle angle, reducing stiffness over time”.

Adjust your screen level

“It's important to ensure your computer or laptop screen is positioned at eye level. If it's too low or too high, your neck will be angled for extended periods, which can lead to stiffness in the neck and shoulders, and even long-term joint issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To avoid this, align your screen so that when you're looking straight ahead, your eyes are directly in line with the top of the screen.

“This encourages a natural 90º posture, helping to reduce strain on your neck and shoulders. This should also apply for standing desks”.

Incorporate strength and mobility

“In your weekly exercise routine, incorporate strength-training exercises to build resilience in your glutes, hips and core.

“This will help to counteract the effects of sitting, as simple exercises including squats, lunges, glute bridges and clamshells will restore balance and strengthen muscles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s also important to do mobility-focused movement to loosen joints, including neck and hip circles, and shoulder and ankle rolls, which you can even do sitting at your desk”.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.