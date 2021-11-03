How the new A-frame treehouses will look

The hotel, in Carrville, County Durham, announced earlier this year that it was building on the success of its existing treehouses with some new additions.

Building work is ongoing of four new A-frame triangular, glass fronted treehouses, which offer views across the 18th fairway of The Prince Bishop’s Golf Course – but the hotel has released some CGI images of how they will look.

The new treehouses, which are on two levels, include a bedroom with an en suite on the upper level and a lounge, toilet and kitchen area on the lower floor.

A deck view of how the treehouses will look

And guests checking into the lodges will also have access to a luxury decked area outdoors, featuring a private hot tub and sauna.

While the hotel anticipates they will be popular with couples, they are also suitable for families thanks to the addition of a fold out bed on the ground floor.

The new treehouses are due to be completed in early 2022, with the hotel taking bookings for February onwards.

The latest development follows on from the huge success of the three large luxury treehouses which were opened last year, with a fourth treehouse of a similar size, but which will be mainly used as an intimate wedding venue also currently under construction.

John Adamson, owner of Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa, said: “The response to the first treehouses has been incredible and they have been unbelievably popular.

“That has given us the confidence to continue with our plans for these four smaller treehouses which will still have the same high quality design and furnishings."

