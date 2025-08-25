How 2025 is shaping up to be a big year in Sunderland

2025 is shaping up to be a big year for Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the return of Premier League football to some game-changing developments, 2025 is already proving one to remember.

The city is changing | Sunderland Echo

To mark the changing face of the city, we put together a special Oh What a Year supplement and are running a series of stories online today, August 25, as a reminder of some of the great things we have to celebrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a rundown of some of what’s happened so far and what’s ahead

*£500m Riverside development changing face of the city on both sides of the Wear.

*Return of Premier League football after eight long years.

*Leading healthcare facility, the £48m Eye Hospital opening in summer 2026, replacing the ageing Eye Infirmary.

*Opening date due soon for the permanent opening of the new Keel Crossing, improving connectivity in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*New bars such as RIO, The Muddler, Elephant Rock and more all due to open in coming months.

*Sheepfolds Stables just celebrated first year in the city after £4m transformation of once-forgotten stables.

*The new Riverside Park taking shape in the shadow of the Eye Hospital, bringing a new green oasis to the city.

*Mackie’s Corner transformed into vibrant hub of independent businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Hosting Women’s Rugby World Cup in huge sporting coup for the city.

*Vaux Housing ongoing on site of former Vaux Brewery.

*Work forging ahead on new housing community in Sunniside.

*Maker & Faber, two next generation office blocks gearing up to welcome first tenants including Just Eat.

*Culture House to open this autumn bringing interactive galleries, roof garden, play areas and more.

*Old Civic Centre site transformed with West Park Quarter housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Bridge Hotel Vaults brought back to life in Sunniside with pub and Midnight Pizza Cru.

*Sunderland achieving global Music City status, only the second UK city to achieve this.

*The Fire Station hosting the Proms in Sunderland for the first time.