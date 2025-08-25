How 2025 is shaping up to be a big year in Sunderland
From the return of Premier League football to some game-changing developments, 2025 is already proving one to remember.
To mark the changing face of the city, we put together a special Oh What a Year supplement and are running a series of stories online today, August 25, as a reminder of some of the great things we have to celebrate.
Here’s a rundown of some of what’s happened so far and what’s ahead
*£500m Riverside development changing face of the city on both sides of the Wear.
*Return of Premier League football after eight long years.
*Leading healthcare facility, the £48m Eye Hospital opening in summer 2026, replacing the ageing Eye Infirmary.
*Opening date due soon for the permanent opening of the new Keel Crossing, improving connectivity in the city.
*New bars such as RIO, The Muddler, Elephant Rock and more all due to open in coming months.
*Sheepfolds Stables just celebrated first year in the city after £4m transformation of once-forgotten stables.
*The new Riverside Park taking shape in the shadow of the Eye Hospital, bringing a new green oasis to the city.
*Mackie’s Corner transformed into vibrant hub of independent businesses.
*Hosting Women’s Rugby World Cup in huge sporting coup for the city.
*Vaux Housing ongoing on site of former Vaux Brewery.
*Work forging ahead on new housing community in Sunniside.
*Maker & Faber, two next generation office blocks gearing up to welcome first tenants including Just Eat.
*Culture House to open this autumn bringing interactive galleries, roof garden, play areas and more.
*Old Civic Centre site transformed with West Park Quarter housing.
*Bridge Hotel Vaults brought back to life in Sunniside with pub and Midnight Pizza Cru.
*Sunderland achieving global Music City status, only the second UK city to achieve this.
*The Fire Station hosting the Proms in Sunderland for the first time.