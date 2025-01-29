Houghton to lose last remaining bank branch as Lloyds announces closures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wearside market town is to lose its last remaining bank as Lloyds announces a raft of closures.

The banking giant behind Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland has revealed plans to shut 136 branches by next March.

Lloyds Banking Group has said the cuts are driven by customers shifting towards online banking services.

As a result, the company will shut 61 Lloyds, 61 Halifax and 14 Bank of Scotland sites.

Among them is the Houghton branch in Newbottle Street, which is scheduled to close in March 2026, along with the bank’s Peterlee branch in Yoden Way.

Sam Richardson, deputy editor of Which? Money, said: “More people are banking digitally nowadays, but there remains a significant minority of consumers across the country who still rely on bank branches to access vital face-to-face services.

“The UK’s bank branch network has been cut to the bone in recent years, often leaving people struggling and having to travel long distances to access cash or banking services.

“It’s therefore vital that banking hubs are rolled out quickly so consumers can feel their effects. The Government has committed to opening 350 hubs in the next few years – and it should be prepared to revise that figure upwards if necessary.”

LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, moved to reassure residents and businesses in Houghton and Peterlee and Houghton, stating they will ‘soon find it easier to access banking services thanks to recommendations for new banking hubs’.

LINK said banking hubs are a shared banking space, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone.

The organisation said the hubs will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

There will also be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy, LINK said.

The banks will be working on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days, said LINK.

Dr Chris Ashton, chief commercial officer at LINK, said: “While more people are choosing to bank and pay for things digitally, we know that many people still rely and choose to use cash and face-to-face banking.

“That’s why we’re delighted to recommend new hubs in Peterlee and Houghton-le-Spring.

“There are over one hundred hubs open across the country and when they open, the Peterlee and Houghton-le-Spring banking hubs will be vital for the local communities and high street.”