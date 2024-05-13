Houghton-le-Spring in Double Win at Energy Efficiency Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

TWO Houghton Le Spring companies have taken top prizes at the North East Energy Efficiency Awards.

0800 Repair, based at Rainton Bridge Business Park, won the Regional Boiler & Heating Installer of the Year Award.

It has completed £25million worth on installations, mainly for the domestic market, over the past year, leading to estimated savings of £1.3m on energy bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We Are Sunderland - A weekly round-up of lifestyle highlights. From eating out to what’s on - celebrating the city’s best bits! Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Oakes Energy Services, of Rainton Business Park, won the Solar PV Installer & Contractor of the Year award.

0800 Repair representative receives the Energy Efficiency award

It completed almost £13million of commercial installations over the past year.

There were 12 categories up for grabs at the glittering awards ceremony at Radisson Blu Durham on May 9th attended by individuals and companies throughout the North East that are involved in the energy efficiency industry.

Energy Efficiency Awards chairman Gary Braybrooke said: “This is our 10th anniversary, and we think it’s more important than ever that we continue to honour companies and individuals working in the energy efficiency industry, carrying out some of the most vital work in the UK today. The work that they do - helping people save energy, reduce bills and help the environment - is key to all our futures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Event organiser Kenneth Campbell said: “All our winners and nominees are at the sharp end of the industry, and they thoroughly deserve the recognition they receive at our awards. In the 10 years we have been running them, the standard keeps increasing each year. Continued development and growth are essential for our industry as we navigate challenging times now, and in the immediate future.”