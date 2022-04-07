Hop to it with a host of Easter activities at Beamish Museum

The museum will show how Easter was celebrated from the 1820s to the 1950s during Easter weekend (April 15-18), including traditional baking and food displays, craft activities and egg and spoon races. There will also be a golden egg trail for visitors to have a go at (which runs from April 9-24).

There’s a range of exciting transport and music-themed events and activities happening at the museum during the local school holidays, from Saturday, 9th April 2022 to Sunday, 24th April 2022, starting with the Beamish Steam Gala this weekend (9th and 10th April), followed by the Tractor Gathering (23rd and 24th April) and Skiffle Session (24th April).

Paul Foster, Beamish Historic Events Officer, said: “There’s lots happening at the museum for the local Easter holidays. From our Beamish Steam Gala and Tractor Gathering to a Skiffle Session and a visit from the Sunderland & District Classic Vehicle Society, who will be bringing along some magnificent vehicles for visitors to marvel at, there’s something for all the family.

Hop on down to Beamish for some easter fun

“Plus, there’s Easter activities happening all over the museum during the Easter weekend, including wreath making, egg painting, food displays, animal puppet and pompom making, plus egg and spoon races!

“As with all daytime events, visitors can use their Unlimited Pass or Friends of Beamish membership to enjoy all of these amazing events and activities during the local Easter holidays.”

The Beamish Steam Gala takes place this weekend (Saturday, 9th and Sunday, 10th April). The museum will play host to over 20 road steam engines and rollers, along with around 25 internal combustion vehicles for this special transport-themed weekend.

The Colliery Railway and narrow gauge lines will be in operation throughout the weekend. Beamish steam engines Peckett 1370 and Coffee Pot No. 1 will be

Easter Celebrations at Beamish Museum

operating on the standard gauge and on the narrow gauge will be Samson and Glyder. Visiting Kerr Stuart 0-4-0ST steam locomotive Peter Pan is celebrating its centenary year and recent overhaul and will be operating on the narrow gauge railway.

There will be over 20 road steam engines (road locomotives, traction engines, steam rollers, showman’s engines and steam cars), based in Rowley Station yard and travelling around the museum site.

See around 25 pre-war 1939 cars, motorcycles and bicycles based on the Events Field travelling clockwise around site. Plus, see if you can spot the two Scammell lorries!

There will be stone crusher displays in The Colliery Yard area, with the crusher driven by a portable engine. Puffing Billy will be in action taking visitors on short steam train rides through the Georgian Landscape at the 1820s Waggonway and the museum’s trams and buses will be running around site.

Visitors can join in with some traditional music, songs and dance during many musical events at Beamish Museum during the local Easter holidays

Singaround Sunday also takes place on Sunday, 10th April. The Cloth Cap Temperance Band will be in The 1900s Pit Village band hall from 11am to 2pm,

where they’ll be playing foot-tapping tunes.

Visitors can join in with some traditional music, songs and dance in The 1900s Pit Village band hall from 1.30pm until 3pm on Monday, 11th April for Musical

Mondays.

Katie and Whillan Beck from the Ravenglass & Eskdale Railway Preservation Society will be at Beamish Museum for the Steam Gala this weekend (9th & 10th April)

On Thursday, 14th April, Beamish’s Transport Collection Thursdays event will give visitors the opportunity to see some of the amazing transport collections which are less often on display at Beamish. Army band cadets will be playing music in locations around the museum.

During Easter Weekend, from 15th to 18th April, visitors can join in with egg-cellent, traditional Easter celebrations. There’ll be cracking Easter-themed activities around the museum including egg decorating and egg and spoon races!

Visitors can spot the golden egg in our egg hunt trail and can pick up a certificate from the Entrance on the way out for completing it (runs from 9th to 24th April).

See traditional food displays, make a traditional Easter decoration and paint eggs at 1820s Pockerley Old Hall. There will be Easter animal puppet making, egg crafts and traditional food displays at the Land Girls’ cottage at The 1940s Farm.

In Francis Street in The 1900s Pit Village you can see traditional Easter dishes being made including fish pie, hot cross buns, meat with roasted vegetables and Yorkshire puddings, and jam and lemon tarts. Plus, make your very own Easter wreath in the school.

There’ll be Easter card making in the Masonic Hall in The 1900s Town, and in the dentist’s kitchen visitors will be able to see Easter dishes, such as Mrs Beaton’s fish cakes, Simnel cake and hot cross buns, being made. Visitors will also be able to buy delicious hot cross buns and Simnel cake in Herron’s Bakery.

Glyder will be in action on the narrow gauge railway in The Colliery Yard for the Beamish Museum Steam Gala (9th & 10th April)

Have a go at egg and spoon racing in the welfare hall in The 1950s Town. There’ll be pompom animal making at Spain’s Field Farm as well as egg painting and 1950s Easter food displays. The museum’s 1950s farm will be open on all four days of the Easter weekend.

Visitors will be able to admire traditional tractors on display on the Events Field during the Tractor Gathering on 23rd and 24th April.

Visitors can join Hop, Skiffle and Jump playing in Beamish’s 1950s welfare hall on Sunday, 24th April from 12pm until 3pm for the popular Skiffle Sessions. Listen to authentic music from the 50s played on tea chest bass, washboard, guitar and fiddle and join the choruses, clap your hands and tap your feet.

Sunderland & District Classic Vehicle Society visit Beamish Museum on Sunday, 24th April. The museum will play host to some magnificent vehicles from the society.

From 9th April to 30th October 2022 (inclusive), the museum is open daily, 10am-5pm.