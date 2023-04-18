Hit musical Hamilton heading to Sunderland Empire on first UK tour - here's the diary dates

The Empire teased that the musical about American founding father Alexander Hamilton would be hitting the stage on its social media channels, which garnered a huge response.

And this morning, April 18, it’s been confirmed that the hugely-popular show is indeed to make its Wearside debut with a six-week run from June 17 to July 26, 2025.

The on date sale for tickets for the musical, which is produced by Jeffrey Seller and Cameron Mackintosh, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Hamilton is to make its Sunderland debut

The Olivier, Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical opened at the newly re-built and restored Victoria Palace Theatre in London in December 2017 where it continues to play to sell-out houses and is currently booking until March 2, 2024.

The production continues to play to record-breaking houses on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, throughout North America, in Toronto, Australia and Germany with forthcoming seasons in New Zealand an international tour also planned.

A brand-new company for the UK and Ireland tour is currently being assembled from more than 3,000 hopeful artists. The cast for the UK and Ireland tour will be announced soon.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, the musical has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had an impact on culture, politics, and education.