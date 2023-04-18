News you can trust since 1873
Hit musical Hamilton heading to Sunderland Empire on first UK tour - here's the diary dates

Hit musical Hamilton is heading to Sunderland Empire on its first UK & Ireland tour.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST

The Empire teased that the musical about American founding father Alexander Hamilton would be hitting the stage on its social media channels, which garnered a huge response.

And this morning, April 18, it’s been confirmed that the hugely-popular show is indeed to make its Wearside debut with a six-week run from June 17 to July 26, 2025.

The on date sale for tickets for the musical, which is produced by Jeffrey Seller and Cameron Mackintosh, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Hamilton is to make its Sunderland debutHamilton is to make its Sunderland debut
The Olivier, Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical opened at the newly re-built and restored Victoria Palace Theatre in London in December 2017 where it continues to play to sell-out houses and is currently booking until March 2, 2024.

The production continues to play to record-breaking houses on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, throughout North America, in Toronto, Australia and Germany with forthcoming seasons in New Zealand an international tour also planned.

A brand-new company for the UK and Ireland tour is currently being assembled from more than 3,000 hopeful artists. The cast for the UK and Ireland tour will be announced soon.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, the musical has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had an impact on culture, politics, and education.

Hamilton is the latest blockbuster musical to be staged at Sunderland Empire, which is currently hosting a seven-week run of Disney’s The Lion King, the venue’s fastest-selling show ever.

