Hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie to make Sunderland Empire debut

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a record-breaking three-year West End residency, a sold-out UK and Ireland Tour, and Amazon studios award-winning film, the smash-hit, critically acclaimed and award-winning musical will be hitting the road again from September 2023 into 2024.

The popular show opens at The Lowry on September 7, 2023 before visiting Sunderland from September 19 to 23 next year, Nottingham, Bromley, Cardiff, Brighton, Leeds, Blackpool, Llandudno, Wolverhampton and Woking with further tour dates and casting to be announced.

Spawned from the 2011 BBC documentary about County Durham teenager Jamie Campbell and his determination to wear a dress to prom, this most modern of musicals doesn’t shy away from tackling issues of gender identity, racism and mental well-being.

The company of the Everybody's Talking About Jamie Tour. Photo credit Matt Crocket

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the musical, the scene is set in Sheffield instead, with a story based around 16-year-old Jamie New as he fights for acceptance amongs his peers.

The coming of age musical features an original score of catchy pop tunes by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae, who’s written for Doctor Who.

The last tour came to Newcastle’s Theatre Royal in autumn 2021, but this will be the first time the musical has been performed in Sunderland.