The firm, which already has outlets in Pennywell, Pallion and the city centre, will be opening a brand store in Anthony Road in Farringdon at 9am on Thursday, November 11.

The new store has also created 20 new jobs in both full- and part-time roles.

On opening day, the store will be offering a goodie bag worth over £5 to the first 100 customers who spend £5 or more.

Not only that, the first 250 customers who spend over £5 will also be offered a scratch-card, with five top prizes worth £50 be won.

Visitors to the company’s Facebook page facebook.com/heronfoodslimited will have the opportunity to choose their favourite charity who will be given £250 as a thank you from Heron Foods to mark the opening of the new store.

Store Manager Michelle Watson, who has worked at Heron Foods for more than four years, said: “We know how much Heron Foods stores add to the community, so we’re thrilled to be opening a store in Farringdon, and we look forward to welcoming customers through the doors.

“I’d personally like to thank colleagues for their efforts in getting the new store ready, as well as our new neighbours who have already shown support.

“As a retailer within the community, we’ll be bringing local people our huge everyday grocery range at the lowest possible prices.”

Heron Foods – Farringdon will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 8pm, and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

In addition to its food and drinks range, the store will also stock a selection of party food, gifts and Christmas extras to help customers get ready for the festive season.

The store will stock a wide selection of alcohol and limited-time deals in the ‘Don’t Miss Out’ section.

Customers can win prizes and get exclusive deals by signing up to receive emails at heronfoods.com/signup.

Even though all of the positions have been filled for this store, job seekers are encouraged to visit Heron Foods’ careers website at https://heronfoods.com/careers/ for all the latest vacancies.

