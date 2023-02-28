Now, it’s been revealed that Heron Foods will open at the site after it was split into two units – the other set to be, much to people’s surprise, Sainsbury’s.

Sunderland City Council granted planning permission, on February 22, for signage at the site to Heron Foods, which is known for its bargain prices, with the supermarket expected to open in the coming weeks.

Back in October 2021, the Sainsbury’s supermarket on Station Road shut its doors following a closure announcement earlier the same year.

The former Sainsbury's in Station Road, Fulwell

The closure sent shockwaves through the community, sparking campaigns to reopen the former supermarket site, with hundreds of signatures from local residents keen to keep the amenity.

One petition called for the site to be kept as a retail outlet, while another wanted it kept exclusively for supermarket use.

Over the months, there has been a number of rumours about potential new occupants of the site, including Co-op and Waitrose, in recent months, both of which have been dismissed by the respective chains.

In early September, 2022, Sunderland City Council approved a planning application to modernise the building and subdivide the former supermarket into “two smaller separate retail units”.

The plans propose external alterations to the building, including a replacement shop front, partial demolition to the rear to provide a new turning head and 10 additional parking spaces.

A planning application made late last year to erect signs on the building confirmed Sainsbury’s is looking to use one of the units as a Sainsbury’s Local.

