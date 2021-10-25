The Mackem Monsters are back

Here's where to spot each Mackem Monster as they take over Sunderland city centre rooftops

For the third year running, the Mackem Monsters are crawling over city centre rooftops to mark spooky season.

By Katy Wheeler
Monday, 25th October 2021, 11:37 am

Here’s all six monsters and where to spot them in the city centre.

1. Scary Mary, St Mary's Car Park

One of the most popular monsters, Scary Mary is back to terrorise St Mary's Car Park for the city's Lights Out Halloween festival.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Octoplasm, The Bridges Car Park

Octoplasm and his tentacles can be seen crawling out of the windows at the Bridges car park. Like all the monsters, he'll be in place until Sunday, October 31.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Goofs, Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens

The Goofs have taken up residence at the museum.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Googlies, Caffe Nero

All eyes on you as the Googlies spook this city centre coffee spot.

Photo: Kevin Brady

