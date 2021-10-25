Here's where to spot each Mackem Monster as they take over Sunderland city centre rooftops

Here’s all six monsters and where to spot them in the city centre.
1. Scary Mary, St Mary's Car Park
One of the most popular monsters, Scary Mary is back to terrorise St Mary's Car Park for the city's Lights Out Halloween festival.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Octoplasm, The Bridges Car Park
Octoplasm and his tentacles can be seen crawling out of the windows at the Bridges car park. Like all the monsters, he'll be in place until Sunday, October 31.
Photo: Kevin Brady
3. Goofs, Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens
The Goofs have taken up residence at the museum.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Googlies, Caffe Nero
All eyes on you as the Googlies spook this city centre coffee spot.
Photo: Kevin Brady