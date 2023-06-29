Normally if a deal sounds too good to be true it turns out to be the case. However, in this instance it's not.

Shoppers can pick up five bananas, a 900ml bottle of Robinsons cordial, six pack of crisps, two packers of Kellogg’s squares snacks, a loaf of bread, jar of jam, and a box of jaffa cakes for the token penny fee at participating stores.

The bundle of groceries would normally retail at £10.79.

The initiative is aimed at helping to provide nutritious packed lunches for children at what is a financially difficult time for many parents.

Stores taking part in Sunderland include Premier Rawmarsh on Rawmarsh Road in Red House Estate, Empire Stores on Galashiels Road in Grindon, and Simars Convenience on Millfield Terrace in Whitburn.

The initiative has been set up by Snappy Shopper, one of the UK’s fastest growing home delivery services, in partnership with local retailers.

Shoppers will certainly need to be snappy to get their goods as the current offer is running for one day only and will expire at the end of today, June 29.

The grocery bundle available for just one pence.

It follows on from a previous 1p bundle offer which took place earlier this month (June).

Snappy Shopper CEO Mike Callachan said: “To see the public’s reaction to our 1p Household Bundle was very emotional for us. Speaking to our retailers, who know first-hand the difficulties so many families are facing in the current climate, it has been so important to do everything we can to help and reconnect communities by making a difference with our money saving promotions.

“We are so excited to offer yet another bundle at a time that we know can be particularly expensive for families.”