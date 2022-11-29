Here's how proposed new Aldi in Sunderland could look - with 40 jobs in store

A computer image of how the proposed Aldi store would look.

The new store, which is proposed to be built on a site to the south of Colliery Lane, would feature specially designed acoustic fencing, to reduce potential noise, as well as a pedestrian walkway and large car park with electric vehicle charging points for customers. The construction of the new store will also create new jobs for the region.

The plans are “at an early stage”, and the supermarket chain are asking for people to air their views about the development as part of a virtual exhibition in which local residents can view the plans and submit their comments before Aldi formally take their planning application to Sunderland City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can also express their views on the development by emailing [email protected] or calling the project team on 0800 298 7040, to request hard copies of the consultation material.