Helping people reach their 'smile goals' wins Sunderland clinician national Young Dentist of the Year award

Sunderland dentist Salma Ainine, centre, with Nyree Whitley, {my}dentist group clinical director and, right, Debra Stephenson, comedian and impressionist, who hosted the event

Salma Ainine, clinician at {my}dentist Oliver’s House, in East Herrington, has scooped the title of Young Dentist of The Year at the national company’s annual Excellence Awards.

The awards celebrate the very best clinicians and teams from among {my}dentist’s network of more than 600 practices and more than 9,000 staff across the UK.

Salma, 32, was nominated in the awards by her colleagues in recognition of all that she has achieved in her career to date, and being one of the company’s most progressive dentists in the use of digital technology to improve the patient experience.

Since becoming a dentist Salma has qualified in many advanced treatments which she now offers at {my}dentist Oliver’s House. These include placement of dental implants, full smile makeovers and an array of facial aesthetic treatments such as anti-aging treatment and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy which can help slow hair loss and help treat scarring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She’s also been praised for her use of digital dentistry, using 3D scans of her patients’ teeth to plan their treatment in detail and show them how their finished smile will look and developing her own software to improve the patient journey.

Nyree Whitley, {my}dentist group clinical director, said: “Salma is a truly inspirational young dentist who is unstoppable in her desire to help patients and improve their experience of dental treatment by learning new skills and techniques.

“She is held in extremely high regard by all of her patients and the team and Oliver’s and we are very pleased for her.”

Salma added: “There are lots of talented young dentists at {my}dentist so to win in this category was really special. I am passionate about helping my patients achieve their smile goals and feel really proud to have been recognised in this way.”