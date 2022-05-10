Help to cut costs on offer for Sunderland firms

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Andrews from the Great Annual Savings Group.

Sunderland BID has a long-standing partnership with Great Annual Savings Group (GAS), which has used its expertise to save businesses money on everything from insurance to utilities.

Despite rocketing fuel prices meaning there are fewer deals available, firms can still benefit from professional advice and support.

Gas already has around 500 business customers in the city and the relationship with the BID means members can benefit from their expertise.

Phil Andrew, partnership director at GAS said: “The cost of living crisis has partially been fed by the cost of commodities increasing, which has a major impact on businesses, but they do not get the same levels of protection as households and it’s essential they make the right decisions with their procurement.”.

GAS saves customers millions of pounds every year and businesses can get free support and advice from their own dedicated account manager.

Sharon Appleby, chief executive of Sunderland BID, said: “Businesses are now facing the huge challenges caused by the massive increase in the cost of utilities.

“Our partnership with Great Annual Savings Group can really help with expert advice across a range of areas. There has never been a more important time to take advantage of this.”