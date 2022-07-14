Hebburn business makes two senior appointments as part of expansion plans

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cloud expert Howell Technology Group (HTG) has made two appointments to its senior leadership team, as part of company’s next phase of growth as it works on plans to boost turnover to £30m and headcount to 150 in the next five years.

The new appointments see George Galloway join as sales and marketing director, bringing with him a 20-year background in senior commercial roles within the IT industry. HTG’s former programme and operations manager Niall Quinn, who is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), PRINCE2 holder, and experienced Scrum Master, has taken on the role as operations director.

The company based at Monkton Business Park South recently announced plans to double its office space to allow the creation of another 20 new roles across its technical, delivery and back office teams on the back of recent UK-wide business wins.

(back, l-r): Niall Quinn, operations director; Kevin Howell, CEO; George Galloway, sales and marketing director (front, l-r): Sarah Howell, finance director; Alan McBurney, technical director

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CEO Kevin Howell said: “This is a pivotal moment for HTG, as we restructure and strengthen our senior leadership team to enable our growth. We are very pleased to have George on board, and to recognise Niall’s achievement and ambition with a senior appointment.

“I have known and worked with George for 30 years and his wealth of experience in the industry, and his insight into growing successful technology companies will be invaluable.

“Joining HTG as a project manager in 2019, Niall quickly proved himself to be one of the rising stars of the business, with a combination of high level technical and delivery skills, and we are delighted to be able to fast track him to the senior leadership team.”

Speaking about his promotion Niall said: “I am delighted to join the senior leadership team as operations director and help accelerate HTG’s growth. We have some of the best minds in the cloud industry here and it’s a real privilege to see us delivering outcomes for our customers.”