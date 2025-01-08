Hay & Kilner advise The Warren Collection on its acquisition of Kensington House in Jesmond
Kensington House, located at 5 Osborne Road in Jesmond, offers a mix of one and two-bedroom luxury apartments available for both business and leisure travellers.
All apartments feature a kitchen with fridge freezer, dishwasher, microwave, toaster and kettle, along with a living area and flat-screen TV. Some of the larger two-bedroom units come with a private courtyard.
The Warren Collection, founded in 2021 in Belfast, now operates a portfolio of six properties. The group made its European debut with an opening in Malta in 2023.
Hay & Kilner’s corporate team provided legal advice on the acquisition to The Warren Collection, led by Georgia Whitfield and supported by Nicola Tiffen. Keith Ravenhill at Mincoffs acted for the landlord.
David Warren, Managing Director at The Warren Collection said: ‘’Expanding into Newcastle was a natural step for us. The city offers a dynamic mix of business and leisure opportunities, and Jesmond’s prime location will ensure our clients are centrally located and well-connected to everything Newcastle has to offer. We look forward to welcoming guests, whether they’re in town for a short stay or on a longer-term relocation.”
"Thanks to the team at Hay & Kilner for their support on this transaction. Having a North East based firm who knew the market was really beneficial for us on this deal and the service we received was excellent.’’
Georgia Whitfield, Associate at Hay & Kilner said: “We are very pleased to support The Warren Collection on acquiring Kensington House and wish them well with their debut property in England. This transaction demonstrates that the hospitality sector remains buoyant in the region and the demand for businesses continues despite the challenges around operating costs.’’