Hannah Watson recognised as finalist at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2025

Hannah Watson, a leading professional in Chester-le-Street/Houghton-le-Spring is proud to announce their selection as a finalist at the esteemed Uk Hair and Beauty Awards 2025 after recently winning Beauty Therapist of The Year 2024 at the North East Hair and Beauty Awards!

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards, known for its celebration of excellence and innovation in the beauty industry, has acknowledged Hannah's outstanding contributions and exceptional talent. This recognition serves as a testament to Hannah’s dedication and commitment to setting new standards in the beauty industry. As a finalist, Hannah stands among the most accomplished individuals in the industry, showcasing their extraordinary skills, creativity, and passion. Their commitment to delivering exceptional services and creating personalised experiences for their clients has set them apart from their peers.

”I am incredibly honoured and thrilled to be recognized as a finalist at the prestigious UK Hair and Beauty Awards," said Hannah. "This acknowledgement is a testament to my hard work and dedication. I am committed to providing the highest quality beauty services and exceeding my clients' expectations every step of the way."

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards ceremony, scheduled to take place August 2025 at The ICC in Birmingham, is an exclusive event that can only be accessed by invitation only. The evening consists of remarkable entertainment along with celebrity guests, hosts and live music performances.

Finalist Certificate

In the past, The Official UK Hair and Beauty Awards have worked with famous names such as, Duncan James (Blue), Jake Quickenden, Natasha Hamilton (Atomic Kitten), Aston Merrygold and many more talented hosts, artists and influencers.

The event itself has many VIP guests in attendance, along with big industry names making this the perfect opportunity to network your business and propel your business to new heights.

Hannah extends her heartfelt gratitude to her clients, supporters, and the esteemed UK Hair and Beauty Awards for this incredible recognition.