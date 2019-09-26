Growing firm is helping in the search for the best businesses in Sunderland

Darren Sutherland of Utility Alliance.

Utility Alliance works as a consultancy to help firms secure not just the best energy deals, but also advice and guidance on how to be more energy efficient.

Since being founded in 2015, Utility Alliance has created hundreds of jobs and an ongoing recruitment drive means positions are still being created.

Chief executive Darren Sutherland explained why the firm, which is backing Sunderland’s business awards.

The line-up of sponsors for this year's Portfolio Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are delighted to be involved with the Portfolio Awards. We are all aware of the success stories within the city with businesses at all levels.”

“We are a relatively new company ourselves so we understand the pride that comes through start-up businesses going on to make significant progress.

“It is equally pleasing to see some of the more established companies in and around the city of Sunderland continuing to grow.

“It is great to see so many companies getting involved in these awards. The Sunderland Echo does a great job co-ordinating this event and it seems to be getting bigger year on year.”

As well as being former winners of the Hartlepool Business of the Year Award, it has been recognised nationally after being named as one of the Top 100 Places to Work in the UK in the annual Sunday Times awards.

Yet again, we have fantastic backers on board to help make the Portfolio Awards a success.

Sunderland City Council is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

It is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.

Other sponsors are Gentoo, BIC, Station Taxis, Northern Rail, Stagecoach, The Bid, Station Taxis, SAFC, Utility Alliance, Northern, Bradley Hall, Sunderland College and the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust. We thank them all for their invaluable support.