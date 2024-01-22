Green light for almost 250 new homes in latest phases of Sunderland estate

The development will see more than 160 new homes developed in its first phase.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest phases of a multi-million-pound new homes development in Sunderland have been given the green light.

House builder Miller Homes and Stonebridge Homes, supported by North East planning specialist Hedley Planning, secured approval from Sunderland City Council for a mix of 249 properties as part of plans to build 750 new homes at Chapelgarth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phase 4 will see a mix of 165 two, three and four bedroomed properties, including 11 affordable homes, built on a 7.4-hectare (ha) plot of land, while Phase 5 will feature a mix of 84 four and five bedroomed executive style houses, constructed on a 3.1ha site.

An example of the house type that will now be built at Chapelgarth following planning approval secured by Hedley Planning

The work will include new road access, green landscaping, tree planting, public spaces, children’s play areas along with new walking and cycling routes, are being seen by the local council and planning experts as a much-needed boost for local housing stock.

Onsite construction work is expected to start early 2024, with the first release of homes likely to be available in late 2024.

The Chapelgarth development is part of wider council plans to deliver more than 4,000 new homes at various locations across the city. The move comes amid expectations that the South Sunderland growth area is expected to meet the demand for around one-in-five of the new homes needed in the coming years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According calculations by the trade association Home Builders Federation, more than 500 jobs could be created in the construction and supply chain among other sectors in the wake of a housing initiative that will provide a significant economic uplift to the area, eventually pumping hundreds of thousands of pounds annually into the local economy as people start to move in.

Hedley Planning’s senior planner, Alex Franklin, said that the new properties will be a welcome addition to regional housing needs, contributing ‘significantly’ to meeting the strong demand for quality homes across Wearside.

"This is clearly good news for people desperate for larger, high-quality housing at affordable prices,” he said.