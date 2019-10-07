A great backer in our search for Sunderland's cream of the business world
A proud supporter of the Portfolio Awards is on board once more.
Sunderland College is sponsoring the Large Business of the Year category at this year’s competition.
Iain Nixon, executive director for commercial activity at the college, said: “We’re always very excited to be part of the Sunderland Echo’s Portfolio Awards, and we are proud to be sponsoring the Large Business of the Year category again this year.”
He described the awards as “a great way to recognise and celebrate the achievements of individuals across the business community.
“As an organisation that is committed to delivering a careers-focused curriculum and creating outstanding learning opportunities for our students, we are delighted to support local initiatives that have a positive impact on the city.”
The college works in partnership with more than 600 employers in the North East and beyond and Mr Nixon added: “We are perfectly placed to witness first-hand the vital contribution businesses make to the local economy by bringing growth and innovation to the community.”
Sunderland is filled with talented people in the business world, said Mr Nixon, and he added: “There are so many talented individuals and innovative businesses city-wide that greatly influence the people and communities they serve, and we are looking forward to celebrating the inspirational work of local businesses and to hear the stories of the individuals behind each business entry. Good luck to all of the businesses and individuals who are nominated.”
Yet again, we have fantastic backers on board to help make the Portfolio Awards a success.
Sunderland City Council is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.It is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.Other sponsors are Gentoo, BIC, Station Taxis, Northern Rail, Stagecoach, The Bid, Station Taxis, SAFC, Utility Alliance, Northern, Bradley Hall, Sunderland College and the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust. We thank them all for their invaluable support.