Government must fund £20million Leamside Line work, says Mayoral candidate

The line has been closed completely since the early '90s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Early work to bring the disused Leamside railway line back into use must start as soon as possible, says Labour's candidate for North East Mayor

Kim McGuinness has started a campaign to convince ministers to fund the Outline Business Case needed to reopen the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The line, which runs between Pelaw and Tursdale in County Durham, has been closed to passenger services since the '60s and was completely mothballed in 1992.

A section of the Leamside line

Campaigners say its restoration could see a railway station open in Washington for the first time in decades, as well as serving the likes of Fencehouses, the Raintons, Belmont and Shincliffe.

The proposal is also seen as vital to increasing capacity on the congested East Coast Main Line by removing slow-moving freight trains.

And it could pave the way to extending the Tyne and Wear Metro to Washington, with the route extending through Follingsby, then over the Wear and past Penshaw to join the system’s current end-point at South Hylton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Washington station could then be directly connected to the Metro’s existing South Shields line, if a new bridge was built over the existing tracks at Pelaw.

Kim McGuiness

Kim McGuinness told a Rail Industry Association conference that the Government had to start the work now if it was to see economic growth in years to come, and the minimum first step was funding the business case: "Reopening this line is clearly vital to the North East. We know Government has u-turned on funding the full plan, but we remain ambitious.

"That’s why today I am calling on the Government to at least now fund the business case for re-opening the line.

“The costs are significant. The outline work for the Washington Metro Loop and the Leamside South – giving us the full Leamside Line over two projects – would easily come close to £20milion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If the Government is serious about backing this line, funding this Outline Business Case is a good start.

"We know this is possible. The Northumberland line, linking Newcastle, Ashington and Blyth, is ready to reopen soon, and it did so after Government funded the detailed business case and early site work with a £34million grant.

How the Leamside line could be used to bring the Metro to Washington

"Coincidentally, that railway line goes to a key Tory target seat.

Martin Gannon, Gateshead Council leader and chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee, said: "The North East continues to suffer from a major bottleneck on the East Coast Main Line which stifles our economic growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad